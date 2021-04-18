Carthage College announces plans for In-person commencement

When members of the Carthage College Class of 2021 cross the commencement stage this week, they will do so in the longest graduation procession in the college’s history.
To provide graduates and their families with a safe, in-person event, Carthage has planned a week of festivities culminating in a two-day graduation procession Saturday and Sunday. Graduates will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diplomas from Carthage President John Swallow, as they are cheered on by their families, faculty, and staff.
Along the way, graduates and their guests will be able to stop at “graduation stations” and participate in activities, including their welcome into the alumni association, receiving honor cords, walking the red carpet, having their photos taken, and more.
“Our commencement celebration this year will be unlike anything in Carthage’s history,” Swallow said. “We asked ourselves, ‘How can our graduates have an opportunity to celebrate together, cross the commencement stage, and receive their diplomas in front of their families?’ This creative format does all of that and more. We couldn’t be more excited to be able to mark our graduates’ success in person, following this very challenging year.”
Kicked off Sunday
Commencement week kicked off Sunday with a First Generation Graduates Ceremony, celebrating students who are first in their family to attend college. Also Sunday, Black graduating seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments at the College’s first Black Graduates Ceremony. This year, Carthage will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Black Excellence in honor of the College’s first Black graduate, Lorrain Wiggan, who received her diploma in 1946.
Faculty and staff have the opportunity to celebrate with the graduates at the senior class barbecue on Thursday, and on Friday evening graduates are invited to put on their cap and gown and attend Last Night: A Celebration of the Class of 2021. The high-energy celebration will include an awards ceremony and remarks from President Swallow, faculty, alumni, and Carthage’s Distinguished Senior of the Year, Ella Spoelstra, a theatre performance graduate from Cary, Ill.
Friday evening also includes a farewell to the college’s retiring mascot, Torchie, who will receive a “diploma” after 24 years leading Carthage fans. Carthage announced earlier this year that it will compete as the Firebirds and expects to unveil a new mascot in fall.
The two-day graduation procession will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Class of 2020
Graduates of the Carthage Class of 2020 will be honored at an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 22. They were celebrated last spring with a virtual ceremony and drive-through diploma pick-up with the commitment to invite them back to campus for an in-person celebration when it was safe to do so.
Many of the week’s in-person events will be available through a live stream for those unable to attend in person. The health and safety of the Carthage community continue to be a priority, and all #StaySafeCarthage guidelines as well as national and state guidelines will be in effect during all Commencement week events.
Visit www.carthage.edu/commencement/schedule for more information, access to live streams, and to view the full schedule of Commencement week events.