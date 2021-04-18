Carthage College announces plans for In-person commencement

When members of the Carthage College Class of 2021 cross the commencement stage this week, they will do so in the longest graduation procession in the college’s history.

To provide graduates and their families with a safe, in-person event, Carthage has planned a week of festivities culminating in a two-day graduation procession Saturday and Sunday. Graduates will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diplomas from Carthage President John Swallow, as they are cheered on by their families, faculty, and staff.

Along the way, graduates and their guests will be able to stop at “graduation stations” and participate in activities, including their welcome into the alumni association, receiving honor cords, walking the red carpet, having their photos taken, and more.

“Our commencement celebration this year will be unlike anything in Carthage’s history,” Swallow said. “We asked ourselves, ‘How can our graduates have an opportunity to celebrate together, cross the commencement stage, and receive their diplomas in front of their families?’ This creative format does all of that and more. We couldn’t be more excited to be able to mark our graduates’ success in person, following this very challenging year.”

Kicked off Sunday