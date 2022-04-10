Carthage College artists draw for 24 hours to raise money for charity

Surrounded by overflowing boxes of markers, sharpies, pastels, crayons and pencils, and powered by free snacks and pizza, Carthage College artists and students spent 24 hours filling a 20-foot-long canvas to raise funds for Women and Children’s Horizons.

The Draw-A-Thon, hosted by the Carthage chapter of the art fraternity Kappa Pi, raised over $500 for the non-profit, far above what organizers expected after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

For a $5 donation, students were given free rein to draw as much and for as long as they wished, with Kappa Pi providing art supplies and food. A $10 donation would buy an art commission by a Kappa Pi member, along with unlimited draw time and refreshments.

As the event got underway, Kappa Pi President Jenna Watkins said in the past similar events had raised more than $600, but she would be happy with even half that as the group reorients itself. With $508.10 raised in total, the group marked a strong return.

“We’re hoping in coming years to build momentum,” Watkins said. “We just really want to rebuild that community.”

Lindsey Neu, Kappa Pi’s treasurer, said they are glad to bring back events like the Draw-A-Thon that reach students outside of the club. The last Draw-A-Thon was in the fall semester of 2019.

“That’s really exciting for us, to involve the rest of campus,” Neu said.

The event ran until 10 a.m. Saturday morning, at which point the canvas was covered with artwork, ranging from wizards to flying dogs.

Jojin Van Winkle, an assistant professor of art at Carthage, said such in-person art events help bring students together in a way that was lacking during the last two years of the pandemic.

“Just to have the sense of community in-person is great. It’s something we really need in the art,” Van Winkle said. “There’s a type of synergy it develops.”

Vice President Michael McMurray praised the “clear artistic integrity,” of the students taking part in the event.

“I’m just happy there’s a community, that members of the student art body can partner together with Kappa Pi and have events like this,” McMurray said.

Carthage student Diego Castaneda gave the event a glowing recommendation.

“This was a great opportunity to raise money for an awesome cause,” Castaneda said. “Sharing art is something we need more of in this world.”

