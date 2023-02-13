The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will hold “Caring for the Community: Creating a Culture of Mental Health” on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The luncheon will bring together corporate, public health and campus experts to discuss the current mental health crisis.

This free event will be held in the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College. Doors open for lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at noon.

Panelists will explore how to cultivate mental wellness across different settings to support a broader mental health culture for all.

Kelly Smith, Carthage’s assistant dean of student health and wellness and director of the Health and Counseling Center, will moderate the discussion.

“Mental wellness is integral to overall health,” Smith said. “It affects our relationships, performance, and physical health. I’m excited to explore all the ways to support whole-person health with my fellow panelists.”

Panelists will include John Huggett, vice president of central operations for the Boldt Company, which launched the Gatekeeper Peer-to-Peer assistance and suicide prevention program at Boldt worksites; Kari Foss, behavioral health manager for Kenosha County, who is responsible for the mobile outreach units with data-driven wrap-around care that were deployed in the county throughout the pandemic; and Linda Wholgemuth, senior vice president and COO of Froedtert South, which has opened a new inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility in the Froedtert South Hospital in Downtown Kenosha.

Registration is required for this event at https://www.carthage.edu/community/business-professional-coalition/news-events/upcoming-event/.

The Carthage Business and Professional Coalition convenes business, civic, and professional leaders from throughout the Southeast Wisconsin region around relevant topics that promote learning, conversation, and relationship-building in order to build a stronger and more vibrant community. Through the BPC’s programming, Carthage invites substantive conversations among academic and public audiences that further the region’s growth and prosperity.

The coalition is guided by a steering committee comprised of leaders from Snap-on Tools, Kane Communications, KABA, Kenosha County Executive, PID Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Riley Construction Company, Inc., HARIBO of America, Froedtert South, Inc., Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, RCEDC, and Johnson Financial Group. Sponsors of the event support the Carthage Fund and the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund, which supports Carthage students as they participate in internships and hands-on learning to prepare for future careers. The luncheon is made possible by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program.

To learn more about the event, contact Katharine Keenan at kkeenan@carthage.edu, 262-551-6464, or visit https://www.carthage.edu/community/business-professional-coalition/.