KENOSHA — The Carthage Choir and Philharmonic’s Saturday concert includes a performance of “Dixit Dominus” by Marianna Martines.

The performance — 7:30 p.m. April 15 in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel — features “this little-performed setting of Psalm 110 for chorus, soloists and orchestra,” Carthage officials said.

The piece “is one of the finest works by Martines, a student of Franz Joseph Haydn during his early years as a professional musician in Vienna. This performance will mark the first time the Carthage Choir has performed a masterwork by a female composer.”

Founded in 1927 as the Carthage College A Cappella Choir, the Carthage Choir is now in its 95th year.

Originally a choir that performed a cappella choral music solely from the sacred repertory, the choir now performs sacred and secular music from the full expanse of choral traditions.

Since 1973, the choir has taken 17 European tours, the most recent of which took the Carthage Choir to Ireland in 2022.

The choir had its solo debut concert at Carnegie Hall in May 2011, and in July 2019, the choir won the prestigious Spittal International Choir Competition in Spittal, Austria, in both the folk song and classical categories.

The Carthage Philharmonic “is a versatile ensemble that showcases both the standard orchestral repertoire and hidden masterworks from under-represented composers,” college officials said. “From Franz Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven to Caroline Shaw and George Walker, the Philharmonic is dedicated to exposing both its performers and the community to the excitement and variety of orchestral music.”

The Philharmonic officials added, “is a dynamic ensemble that prides itself on its commitment to growth, excellence and camaraderie between ensemble members to create a more connected sound.”

The concert is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required.

For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

This performance is also available to watch from home through a free livestream at carthage.edu.