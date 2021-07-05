Carthage College event honoring legacy of former athletic director Bob Bonn raises $70K

Honoring the life and legacy of former athletic director Bob Bonn, the Carthage College athletic department 2021 golf outing raised $70,000 to support its 28 varsity sports and the student-athlete experience.

Sponsored by Palmen Auto, the 46th annual outing was held Monday at Kenosha Country Club. Nearly 160 people participated in the event, which included lunch, golf, a cocktail reception and dinner.

The dinner program featured a tribute to Bonn, who died in June 2020. As the director of athletics from 1992 to 2018, Bonn raised 117 banners signifying conference championships or top-eight national finishes. He also oversaw more than $50 million in facility renovations and growing a $3 million endowment.

His wife, Michele, son Ryan and daughter-in-law Christine were special guests at the event. Bonn’s other son, Steven, is a 2010 Carthage graduate.

“Dr. Bonn built a lasting legacy at Carthage and, through his work, touched the lives of so many Carthage student-athletes and families,” said director of athletics Nate Stewart. “I was honored to have Michele, Ryan and Christine join us for the dinner as we celebrated the life and achievements at Carthage of Dr. Bonn.”

