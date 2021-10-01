Carthage College hosting free performances

Carthage College hosts several free performances in the coming week:
Student recital featuring Abbey DesRochers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.
DesRochers will open her recital with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sonata in C Minor op. 10 No. 1.” She will continue with “Mad Rush” by minimalist composer Phillip Glass.
She will then perform “Fantasie Nègre No.1 in E Minor” by Florence Price, which reimagines the spiritual “Sinner Please Don’t Let this Harvest Pass” for solo piano. Rounding out her recital is Clara Schumann’s “Notturno” and Frédéric Chopin’s “Nocturne in D-flat Major op. 27 No. 2.”
“Meet the Masters,” 8:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 4) in Carthage’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium.
This concert features the college’s the 2021-22 Master of Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy students.
Each of the 17 graduate students will perform a piece of music that highlights who they are as a music theater artist.
“Prepare for pieces straight from Broadway, pop/rock anthems you know and love, or hidden gems never heard before,” concert organizers said.
The college’s graduate program features students “with an abundance of experience in the professional world,” organizers said. “Many of the performers have worked professionally in Chicago, Milwaukee, China and on cruise lines.”
Performing Arts Series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium.
Janus Adams — a renowned scholar, producer, entrepreneur, writer and speaker — opens this season of Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series.
She is the author of 11 books and more than 500 essays and columns and is the creator of BackPax (a children’s publishing company) and Harambee (the first national book club for African American literature).
Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Newsday, USA Today and The Washington Post. As a speaker, Adams has been an on-air guest on networks such as ABC, CNN, Fox News, NBC’s “The Today Show” and NPR.
Student recital featuring Massimo Manfredini, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6) in the Recital Hall.
Manfredini will perform various works from music theater productions, including “I Believe in You” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Agony” from “Into the Woods” and “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”
Guest artists Lane Breimhorst, Chloe Hilby, Brian Dean, Rayven Craft and Hannah Czaplicki will join him in his recital. Professor Gregory Berg will accompany the vocalists throughout the performance.
Note: Admission to all these events is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All audience members are required to wear masks.