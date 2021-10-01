Carthage College hosting free performances

Carthage College hosts several free performances in the coming week:

Student recital featuring Abbey DesRochers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

DesRochers will open her recital with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sonata in C Minor op. 10 No. 1.” She will continue with “Mad Rush” by minimalist composer Phillip Glass.

She will then perform “Fantasie Nègre No.1 in E Minor” by Florence Price, which reimagines the spiritual “Sinner Please Don’t Let this Harvest Pass” for solo piano. Rounding out her recital is Clara Schumann’s “Notturno” and Frédéric Chopin’s “Nocturne in D-flat Major op. 27 No. 2.”

“Meet the Masters,” 8:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 4) in Carthage’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium.

This concert features the college’s the 2021-22 Master of Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy students.

Each of the 17 graduate students will perform a piece of music that highlights who they are as a music theater artist.

“Prepare for pieces straight from Broadway, pop/rock anthems you know and love, or hidden gems never heard before,” concert organizers said.