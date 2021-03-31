Carthage College hosting online music performances

The second performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series — “Reginald Mobley featuring Solideo Quartet” — is 7:30 p.m. April 8.
The college’s shows this semester are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recitals for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
Mobley is a well-known artist, noted specifically for his “shimmering voice, a voice which also allows lucid and pure levels,” according to concert organizers.
Mobley leads a prolific career in the United States; his recordings have received several Grammy nominations and, in March 2020, he became the first programming consultant for the Handel and Haydn Society.
Recently, he has performed in a variety of concerts and recordings with organizations such as Opera Lafayette, Miller Theatre (Columbia University), Blue Heron in Boston, Chatham baroque in Pittsburgh, and the Washington Bach Consort.
Never bound by conventional countertenor repertoire, Mobley “has a fair bit of non-classical work in tow.” His first professional work was in musical theater, and while working in Japan, as a singer/actor for Tokyo Disney, he performed cabaret shows of gospel, jazz and torch songs in jazz clubs around Tokyo.
The Solideo Quartet, the group that will be featured in the concert, met in the summer of 2019 at the Castleman Quartet Program in Fredonia, N.Y. Originally, the group was assigned to work together at random, but after meeting, they created a strong bond and committed to becoming an official group.
The Solideo Quartet is made up of four members: Heather Beckman, Joshelle Conley, William Satterfield and Jun Lee. The group was featured as finalists in the 2021 Coltman Chamber Competition as well as being featured in the Concord Chamber Orchestra’s Winter Series.
The quartet was also chosen as the Apprentice String Quartet for Music in the Vineyards’s music festival in Napa Valley, Calif., which will take place this summer.
Student recital
Carthage student Eric Benson will perform his recital, “The Culmination of Everything,” at 2 p.m. April 11 in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.
Multiple small ensembles will perform various pieces arranged by Benson.
A string quartet will perform short pieces such as “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. A jazz combo will perform “Impossible Year” by Panic! At the Disco and “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra and Count Basie.
Additional pieces include Jacob Collier’s “Moon River” for pipe organ and “Secret for the Mad” by dodie.
Throughout the recital, Benson will discuss his creative process for the music arrangements and some of the influences behind these pieces.