Carthage College hosting online music performances

The second performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series — “Reginald Mobley featuring Solideo Quartet” — is 7:30 p.m. April 8.

The college’s shows this semester are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recitals for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

Mobley is a well-known artist, noted specifically for his “shimmering voice, a voice which also allows lucid and pure levels,” according to concert organizers.

Mobley leads a prolific career in the United States; his recordings have received several Grammy nominations and, in March 2020, he became the first programming consultant for the Handel and Haydn Society.

Recently, he has performed in a variety of concerts and recordings with organizations such as Opera Lafayette, Miller Theatre (Columbia University), Blue Heron in Boston, Chatham baroque in Pittsburgh, and the Washington Bach Consort.

Never bound by conventional countertenor repertoire, Mobley “has a fair bit of non-classical work in tow.” His first professional work was in musical theater, and while working in Japan, as a singer/actor for Tokyo Disney, he performed cabaret shows of gospel, jazz and torch songs in jazz clubs around Tokyo.