Carthage College hosting recitals

Carthage College student Katiann Nelson will perform her junior clarinet and vocal recital “Two Birds, One Stone” at 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 31).

This recital is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recital online via Carthage’s live stream.

Nelson will perform both clarinet and vocal repertoire Sunday, hence the “Two Birds, One Stone” reference in the title of her performance.

She will be joined in various pieces by fellow student London Roysden, a soprano soloist.

Professor Melissa Cardamone will be accompanying the Nelson and Roysden throughout the recital.

For more information about fine arts performances, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/ or call 262-551-5859. For a link to the free live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Feb. 7 recital

Coming up on at 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Carthage student Trevor McDonald will present his recital, “Songs I Sing Around the House.”

This recital, too, is only available for remote online viewing by the general public.