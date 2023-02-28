When athletes take to the basketball court Sunday afternoon at Carthage College, the arena will be rockin’ with all the hallmarks of a college game: A raucous crowd, a halftime show, audience participation, referees, concessions and Carthage’s Firebird mascot Ember.

And while Carthage students are playing in the game, the real focus is on the visiting teams, made up of local Special Olympics athletes.

The game — the first one at Carthage since 2019 — tips off at 2 p.m., and the public is welcome.

Admission is free.

“We’re hoping for a packed arena,” said Rick Moffett, a local Special Olympics coordinator and coach. “We’ll have about 40 Special Olympics athletes on four teams competing against a team of Carthage students.”

Each team plays a quarter, so all the Special Olympics athletes will get a chance to play.

The game “is huge for us,” Moffett said. “It’s really a high-caliber event.”

At the Special Olympics teams’ regular games during the season, multiple teams are playing on multiple courts. Here, all the focus is on the one game.

“This game is very special,” Moffett said. “It’s the atmosphere — there’s an announcer, cheerleaders, the crowd — the athletes feel like they are really acknowledged. Their names will be announced as they’re introduced, and Carthage students make posters of each athlete, which they can take home.”

Moffett, whose daughter, Gabriela, is a Special Olympics athlete, said the participants “have been talking about this game for weeks. They really look forward to it.”

First one since 2019

On the Carthage side of things, organizer Savita Chandarana, president of Carthage’s Special Olympics Club, is excited to bring back the event, which was halted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Because it hasn’t happened since 2019,” she said, “all the students working on this event are new to it.”

“We’re really hoping to get a lot of spectators,” Chandarana said. “It’s lucky timing that it’s happening during Spread the Word Week, which focuses on inclusion. It’s so important to celebrate abilities, not disabilities, and make sure everyone is included.”

Chandarana, who is from Lockport, Ill., said inclusion is very personal to her.

“My brother is autistic, and he doesn’t like to take part in sports, but he does like to watch sports,” she said. An event like this one at Carthage “is great because it’s all about accepting everyone.”

The Special Olympics Club will be selling T-shirts and hosting raffles and fun events like a free throw contest at halftime.

The club has been at Carthage for about a decade, she said, “and we’re working to ramp it up again after COVID stopped everything.”

Carthage student Nina Werger, who coordinates public relations for Special Olympics at the college, said this event “means so much to the athletes. By attending, the community is showing their support.”

She’s proud that this event is run entirely by students, who do everything from making posters to volunteering as referees.

“The Student Athlete Advisory Committee is helping us get volunteers from all the sports teams,” she said. “We should have at least 10 people from each Carthage team at the event. I also love getting the local community involved.”

Volunteers needed

Moffett said this event “is something very special and unique, which no one else does. The culture of the college and the culture of Special Olympics really come together.”

He’s also hoping events like this one can help highlight the need for volunteers for the local Special Olympics organization.

“We are really in need of younger volunteers and coaches,” he said. “A lot of us are getting older now, and we lost a lot of volunteers during COVID. That’s our biggest challenge.”

What’s not a challenge?

Getting smiles.

That’s right, smiles.

“You’ll see smiles on the faces of all the Special Olympics athletes,” Chandarana said. “Seeing their smiles — that’s why we do this.”