Carthage College School of Business and Economics was formally debuted to the Kenosha community Wednesday during a grand opening event at the Clausen Center.

Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor served as featured guest speaker for the event, which including an opportunity for networking, a student question and answer session and a round table discussion. His company, based in Chicago, provides resources for investors.

Kapoor complimented Carthage on the celebration and on its ongoing business program.

"I think sometimes when you're coming out of a small school like Carthage or another small liberal arts college, it can seem a little daunting because you're up against a lot of the big-name universities," Kapoor said. "In reality, I think the preparation and varied curriculum is a strength."

Local business professionals engaged in a round table discussion with Carthage faculty and students.

"(This discussion) shows how events like this ... programs like this can bring the community together and strengthen the community," Kapoor said. "Just think about all the kids who graduated from here and their ability to contribute in later years to the community... Those are all real and material things, and so I think it does matter in connecting back to the community."

The discussions were followed by a reception and keynote speech from Kapoor.

The new Carthage School of Business offers collaboration across disciplines and brings economics, finance, accounting, business design and innovation, marketing and business and sports management faculty together.

"I am a finance major, so obviously, this opening is a big, big event," said sophomore Sahar Kherani. "That's mainly one of the reasons why I joined Carthage in the first place (was) because of this."

"The other reason for this event is to network with other people who represent their companies and get more networking skills, talk to other people, represent our company (Velocity Consulting), and then obviously, just to have fun and celebrate this new beginning," Kherani said. "Right now I'm here as CEO of Velocity Consulting, (which) is the first ever student-run, full-service consulting company, so we decided to come and showcase the projects we've done before so that we can talk with potential companies and see if we could get other potential clients for the upcoming semester."

Kapoor advised the Carthage business students to "run your own race."

"I think we all have a tendency to look at those we admire and want to be like them or be better than them, and that's good. You should always have role models, and you should always have people look up to," Kapoor said. "Ultimately, you have to do what's authentic to you. (A) liberal arts education gives you the grounding; how you apply it should really be authentic and resonant with your own way of thinking."