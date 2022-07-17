Carthage College lists Kenosha County area graduates in Class of 2022

KENOSHA: Aysiah Aguilar, bachelor of arts in sociology, magna cum laude; Matthew Ausse, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Inaara Babwani, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Nick Barden, bachelor of arts in management; Gwendolyn Bellmore, bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude; Zach Borden, bachelor of arts in management, cum laude; Jillian Brann, bachelor of arts in communication; Caden Broesch, bachelor of arts in environmental science; Margaret Brown, bachelor of arts in management; Brandon Burries, bachelor of arts in management; Sarah Carlson, bachelor of arts in biology; Charise Carson, bachelor of arts in social welfare; Vanessa Chapa, bachelor of arts in biology;Emily Czarnecki, bachelor of arts in marketing; Jessica Doyle-Rudin, bachelor of arts in management, cum laude; Ashlynne Edwards, bachelor of arts in neuroscience, summa cum laude; Emily Eisenhauer, bachelor of arts in accounting, cum laude; Mason Fanelle, bachelor of arts in biology; Reed Freund, bachelor of arts in English, magna cum laude; Trey Grabot, bachelor of arts in exercise and sport science; Tariq Hammad, bachelor of arts in biology, summa cum laude; Bria Hollingsworth, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Joshua Hood, bachelor of arts in marketing; Nicholas Kowalczyk, bachelor of arts in communication, cum laude; Morghan Lafond, bachelor of arts in chemistry, magna cum laude; Sydney Malone, bachelor of arts in marketing; Ashley Maurer, bachelor of arts in neuroscience, cum laude; Peyton May, bachelor of arts in economics; Darryl McCottrell, bachelor of arts in computer science; Lauren Meyer, bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude; Ivonne Monroy, bachelor of arts in biology, magna cum laude; Daniel Moore, bachelor of arts in accounting, magna cum laude; Sabrina Nikula, bachelor of arts in psychology, cum laude; Andrew Ochoa, bachelor of arts in political science, cum laude; Adriana Perez, bachelor of arts in marketing, magna cum laude; Kathryn Perri, bachelor of arts in chemistry; Jessie Poppie, bachelor of arts in marketing, summa cum laude; Robert Rattle, bachelor of arts in English, cum laude; Sara Redalen, bachelor of arts in public relations; Vurgo Richmond, bachelor of arts in marketing; Sydney Sturino, bachelor of arts in biology; Emily Tibble, bachelor of arts in neuroscience, cum laude; Hallie Upham, bachelor of arts in management; Alejandra Vazquez, bachelor of arts in neuroscience; Valerie Velez, bachelor of arts in marketing, magna cum laude; Nicholas Waring, bachelor of arts in computer science, cum laude; Bryce Wheeler, bachelor of arts in finance; Elisabeth Wilson, bachelor of arts in environmental science, magna cum laude; Jenna Zeihen, bachelor of arts in communication, magna cum laude; Andre Barreno, bachelor of science in nursing; Brianna Cisneroz, bachelor of science in nursing; Hayley Hagen, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Ruth Morales, bachelor of science in nursing; Madeline Rohlman, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; McKenna Studrawa, bachelor of science in nursing; Katheryne Zuberbuehler, bachelor of science in nursing; Ava Lorenz, bachelor of arts in Japanese and Asian studies, magna cum laude; Rachel Skowronski, bachelor of arts in music: music theatre and communication, magna cum laude; Marina Katanaeva, bachelor of arts in accounting and finance, cum laude; Hannah Rozinski, bachelor of science in nursing; Janna Hollingsworth, bachelor of arts in marketing and management, summa cum laude; Joseph Atkins, bachelor of arts in management and marketing; Logan Rhodes, bachelor of arts in management and marketing; Natalie Lall, bachelor of arts in political science and theatre performance, summa cum laude; Justin Bublitz, master of education; Haley Celebre, master of education; Andrew Hayes, master of education; Emma Oster, master of education, summa cum laude; Saige Scott, master of education; Heidi Stermer, master of education; Robert Tomecek, master of education.