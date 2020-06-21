Carthage College Mahone Fund Scholarship recipient named

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship is simply an amazing honor. It truly makes me think of what I can contribute to improve the world. How can I, in my own way, make things better for others. By furthering my education in engineering, I can work towards my career goals in the technological field. I aim to make a difference in my future goals, and this scholarship will be the difference-maker when it comes to affording the education I need to do that.