Carthage College music recitals

Taylor will begin her recital with a set of Italian Handel arias, with a harpsichord accompaniment. After those performances, she will perform a set of German Romantic art songs. She will continue with a set of art songs by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky. She will then perform arrangements of various English and American folk songs.

Rounding out the recital is a set of French mélodie. Pianist Renkosik will accompany Taylor throughout her recital.

On March 13, Thomas Cargille will perform his recital: “Late to the Party: A Music Minor Performance” at 7:30 p.m. Cargille is an English major and is minoring in music.

The vocalist will perform three sets of songs, containing three pieces each. He will begin with a set of songs by Italian composer Alessandro Scarlatti, including “Già il sole dal gange” from “L’honestà negli amori.” Cargille will continue with a set of Germain Lieder from various composers such as Robert Franz’s “Widmung.” His third set will be a set of songs by Stephen C. Foster, including “Beautiful Dreamer.”

Cargille will also perform “Oh Isis und Osiris” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute).” Professor Greg Berg will accompany throughout his recital.