Carthage College music recitals

Carthage College’s spring semester music performances continue this week with student recitals.
“While Carthage has had adapt to COVID-19 and other challenging circumstances, students are still hard at work perfecting their musical understanding,” Carthage music faculty said.
The shows are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recitals for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
Ryan Boren will perform his organ recital, “In Ages Past,” at 3 p.m. Saturday (March 6) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.
Boren will open with Felix Mendelssohn’s “Organ Sonata in C Minor.” He will then continue with a choral prelude by Dieterich Buxtehude titled “Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ.” The recital will conclude with “Prelude and Fugue in E-flat Major” (“St. Anne”). Nicholas Renkosik will assist Boren throughout the recital.
Vocalist Morgan Taylor will perform her senior recital at 2 p.m. Sunday (March 7).
Her performance is called “Morgan Discovers There is More Than French Art Songs” and will be performed in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
Taylor will begin her recital with a set of Italian Handel arias, with a harpsichord accompaniment. After those performances, she will perform a set of German Romantic art songs. She will continue with a set of art songs by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky. She will then perform arrangements of various English and American folk songs.
Rounding out the recital is a set of French mélodie. Pianist Renkosik will accompany Taylor throughout her recital.
On March 13, Thomas Cargille will perform his recital: “Late to the Party: A Music Minor Performance” at 7:30 p.m. Cargille is an English major and is minoring in music.
The vocalist will perform three sets of songs, containing three pieces each. He will begin with a set of songs by Italian composer Alessandro Scarlatti, including “Già il sole dal gange” from “L’honestà negli amori.” Cargille will continue with a set of Germain Lieder from various composers such as Robert Franz’s “Widmung.” His third set will be a set of songs by Stephen C. Foster, including “Beautiful Dreamer.”
Cargille will also perform “Oh Isis und Osiris” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute).” Professor Greg Berg will accompany throughout his recital.
At 8 p.m. on March 15, cello player William Dowell will be performing his recital” “A Test of Will,” with guest artist Boren.
Dowell will open with Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor.” This suite opens with a prelude and is followed by a series of dance movements. Organist Boren will join Dowell as they perform “Concerto No. 1 in A Minor” by Camille Saint-Saëns. Unlike more traditional concertos, this piece will be performed with no breaks between its movements.
Dowell and Boren will conclude the recital with Johannes Brahms’ “Cello Sonata No. 1 in E Minor.”
For a link to the live streams of these performances, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/