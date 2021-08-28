Carthage College names Michele Hancock vice president of college culture for inclusion

Carthage president John Swallow has promoted Michele Hancock, Ed.D., to vice president of college culture for inclusion, a new senior leadership position that continues a campus-wide commitment to an equitable learning and work environment.
Alongside her teaching duties as an education professor, Hancock has spearheaded some of the college’s primary equity and inclusion initiatives. Besides serving as the college’s director of diversity for two years, Hancock developed training programs for faculty, staff, and first-year students.
“There is no aspect of Carthage’s work in diversity, equity, and inclusion that has not benefited from Dr. Hancock’s expertise, and no one is better prepared to meet Carthage’s current needs and advance the institution,” said President Swallow.
As a member of the Executive Staff, she’ll work with the president and other top leaders to ensure that students from all backgrounds succeed. Hancock will lead the Office of Equity and Inclusion for Culture Change, now an independent unit in the Carthage organizational structure.
“We have the potential to create a culture of inclusion where every individual knows they add value to the Carthage community, an endeavor that is both challenging and noteworthy,” said Hancock. “The task before us is to institutionalize inclusive practices that support growth and help all to flourish.”
Among her responsibilities, Hancock is tasked with implementing the expansive anti-racism plan that President Swallow introduced last year. Its action steps fall under three overarching goals:
Close the gap in graduation rates.
Expand resources for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
I nfuse the teaching of U.S. racial history throughout the curriculum.
Hancock taught at the elementary school level for 25 years, rose to chief administrator of diversity and leadership in Rochester, New York, and oversaw a 6 percentage-point increase in the graduation rate as Kenosha Unified district superintendent.
Since joining the Carthage faculty in 2014, she has launched the Urban Teacher Preparation Program and established a J-Term service learning tour to Africa.
The new appointment takes effect Sept. 1.