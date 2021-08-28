Carthage College names Michele Hancock vice president of college culture for inclusion

Carthage president John Swallow has promoted Michele Hancock, Ed.D., to vice president of college culture for inclusion, a new senior leadership position that continues a campus-wide commitment to an equitable learning and work environment.

Alongside her teaching duties as an education professor, Hancock has spearheaded some of the college’s primary equity and inclusion initiatives. Besides serving as the college’s director of diversity for two years, Hancock developed training programs for faculty, staff, and first-year students.

“There is no aspect of Carthage’s work in diversity, equity, and inclusion that has not benefited from Dr. Hancock’s expertise, and no one is better prepared to meet Carthage’s current needs and advance the institution,” said President Swallow.

As a member of the Executive Staff, she’ll work with the president and other top leaders to ensure that students from all backgrounds succeed. Hancock will lead the Office of Equity and Inclusion for Culture Change, now an independent unit in the Carthage organizational structure.