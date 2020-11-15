Carthage College names new CFO

Carthage College has a new chief financial officer.

Vincente Ceja, who has been serving as interim associate vice president and CFO since the retirement in June of Tina Schmitz, was named last week as the associate vice president for finance and CFO.

Ceja came to Carthage in April 2018 as a senior grants accountant, and earlier this year was promoted to controller.

"Vince adeptly assumed new leadership responsibilities, bringing to the finance team his characteristic focus on precision and timeliness," Carthage President John Swallow said in a press release.

Ceja enters the position with more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, with more than half that time spent in higher education.

Prior to coming to Carthage, he served as grant accounting director and accounting manager at St. Augustine College in Illinois, where he also taught accounting courses.

Before he switched to higher education, Ceja worked in various positions, including as finance manager for Converge, a financial services company that offers investments and mortgage loans to religious organizations.