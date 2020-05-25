Carthage College names new trustee to board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage College has appointed Fred Krull as the newest member of its Board of Trustees, which has ultimate governing and fiduciary responsibility for the college.

Krull, a 1983 graduate of Carthage, is principal of the professional services firm EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young. Krull joined EY in 1986 and has held the position of principal since 1998. Based in Los Angeles, he primarily works in risk management.

“Fred Krull is a wonderful addition to our board,” Carthage College President John Swallow said. “I have been enormously grateful for Fred’s steadfast commitment to all aspects of Carthage’s success, especially recruiting alumni and parents to increased levels of engagement in Carthage’s future. His chairmanship of the President’s Leadership Council is only the most recent example of that commitment. I look forward to working with him on the board.”

Krull served on the President’s Leadership Council for six years, including the past three years as chairman. PLC members lead through philanthropy, advocacy and volunteerism and provide input for major Carthage initiatives. His donations have been directed at facilities on campus such as the Science Center and The Tower Residence Hall, as well as other strategic priorities.