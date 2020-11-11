Carthage College offers new take on old play

“More than anything,” he added, “we’re hoping to give folks a few laughs. There is even a running gag throughout the show about — running gags! And several pretty dirty jokes as well; remember, Shakespeare sprinkled them all over his plays, too.”

The playwrights, McClendon, said, “are die-hard Shakespeare fanatics, so the show is like an homage to the best highlights of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but mostly this is all-new material, aimed at an adult audience for sure.”

Rehearsing and performing under COVID-19 restrictions means McClendon and the cast members have to approach this show differently.

“None of our actors ever touch on stage,” he said. All are masked and socially distant throughout the show.”

It’s been a challenge to work this way, he added, “especially as we try to all keep each other safe. We’ve gotten creative about the few times when the actors have to get close. We are doing everything we can to mitigate any kind of spread, including having hand sanitizer stations right onstage, which are frequently used by the actors.”

Carthage comedy

What: “Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar,” written by John Maclay and Joe Foust, directed by Martin McClendon