Carthage College offers new take on old play

Carthage College’s latest theater production is “a new comedy about an old tragedy,” according to Martin McClendon, who is directing the show.
“Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar” is part of Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, which has been showcasing new works for more than a decade.
“It’s co-written by Chicago playwright and actor Joe Foust and John Maclay — the mastermind behind many of First Stage Theater’s recent original hits like ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘Goosebumps the Musical,’” McClendon said.
The action takes place in a college theater program, where the students are trying to perform “Romeo and Juliet” in a department that has very few men, McClendon said.
“Add to that a crazy guest director from New York City with a bizarre concept for the show,” he said, “and things go south from there.”
In the middle of all that action, the two young people who are cast as Romeo and Juliet carefully navigate their feelings in the rehearsals and also for each other outside rehearsals.
“So it’s really a play-within-a play — within a play,” McClendon said.
This modern take on Shakespeare’s tragedy also includes a character who “is non-binary,” McClendon said, “and we really wanted to show love is universal and works in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ no matter what your gender expression might be.”
“More than anything,” he added, “we’re hoping to give folks a few laughs. There is even a running gag throughout the show about — running gags! And several pretty dirty jokes as well; remember, Shakespeare sprinkled them all over his plays, too.”
The playwrights, McClendon, said, “are die-hard Shakespeare fanatics, so the show is like an homage to the best highlights of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but mostly this is all-new material, aimed at an adult audience for sure.”
Rehearsing and performing under COVID-19 restrictions means McClendon and the cast members have to approach this show differently.
“None of our actors ever touch on stage,” he said. All are masked and socially distant throughout the show.”
It’s been a challenge to work this way, he added, “especially as we try to all keep each other safe. We’ve gotten creative about the few times when the actors have to get close. We are doing everything we can to mitigate any kind of spread, including having hand sanitizer stations right onstage, which are frequently used by the actors.”
Carthage comedy
What: “Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar,” written by John Maclay and Joe Foust, directed by Martin McClendon
Where: Live streaming show for the general public (it’s open in-person only for Carthage faculty, staff and students)
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-14
How to watch: Use this link: www.carthage.edu/multimedia/upcoming/
Cost: Free to stream
About the show: A small Midwestern college decides to stage William Shakespeare’s classic tale of young star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet. But what happens when no guys show up to the audition? Add in a mysterious guest director with dubious credentials and a bizarre show concept, and anything might happen. Can the students rescue the bard from being hijacked? In “Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar,” anything can happen.
New Play Initiative: This show is part of Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, which started more than a decade ago with a production of “Honest” by Eric Simonson.
Note: All events are subject to change. To stay up-to-date, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and find events at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.
KUSD show online
What: Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”
When: Nov. 12-14
Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)
Director: Robert Allen
How to watch: All KUSD shows are virtual-only this school year. Audience members log in and watch from home (or wherever they can find decent Wi-Fi).
Tickets and information: www.kusd.edu
About the show: Director Robert Allen said this one-act staging of the Shakespeare comedy will have a very different look. “Because it was only one act,” Allen said, “we did a puppet version.”
Rehearsing “via computer is a lot different than doing it in person,” he added. “However, we all pretty much work together and overcame whatever issues we were having. It was all about being kind to each other and making sure we support each other.”
