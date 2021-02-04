Carthage College performing 'Ride the Cyclone' musical

Carthage College’s Music Theatre Workshop is hosting online performances this weekend of “Ride the Cyclone,” with music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond.

Carthage Professor Magdalene Spanuello directed the show.

The show is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recital online via Carthage’s live stream.

Performances can be live streamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5-6) and 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 7).

The cost per device to stream the show is $20; tickets must be ordered in advance. The following devices will work: desktop or laptop computers, iPhone or iPad, Apple TV or a Roku player. The following will not work: Android, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

For more information about fine arts performances, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/ or call 262-551-5859. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

The show tells the tale of the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir. The choir members will board the Cyclone roller coaster at 8:17 p.m. At 8:19 p.m., the front axle will break, sending them to their tragic demise in a freak accident.