Carthage College performing 'Ride the Cyclone' musical

Carthage College’s Music Theatre Workshop is hosting online performances this weekend of “Ride the Cyclone,” with music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond.
Carthage Professor Magdalene Spanuello directed the show.
The show is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recital online via Carthage’s live stream.
Performances can be live streamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5-6) and 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 7).
The cost per device to stream the show is $20; tickets must be ordered in advance. The following devices will work: desktop or laptop computers, iPhone or iPad, Apple TV or a Roku player. The following will not work: Android, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.
For more information about fine arts performances, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/ or call 262-551-5859. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/
The show tells the tale of the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir. The choir members will board the Cyclone roller coaster at 8:17 p.m. At 8:19 p.m., the front axle will break, sending them to their tragic demise in a freak accident.
When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller called “The Amazing Karnack” invites each to tell a story to come to terms with their fate and win a chance to return to life.
Part comedy, part tragedy, this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn, according to show organizers.
“Ride the Cyclone” premiered in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia. The show had its U.S. premiere on Sept. 29, 2015, at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and played Off-Broadway in 2016, where Charles Isherwood of The New York Times praised its “engaging and varied score, knocked out of the park by a superlative cast and a supremely witty book.”
Student recital
Also this weekend, Carthage student Trevor McDonald will present his recital, “Songs I Sing Around the House,” at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live stream.
McDonald will perform pieces from various genres, including musical theater and American pop standards. Professor Melissa Cardamone will accompany McDonald. He is also raising funds for a nonprofit group through his recital. A link to a GoFundMe page will be displayed in the description section of the live stream. For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/