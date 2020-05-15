Carthage College raises $250,000 to support nursing program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage College has raised more than $250,000 to support nursing education through a broad fundraising initiative, the college announced Tuesday.

Funds will provide scholarships, equipment and transportation for Carthage nursing students. A portion of the funds raised will continue the Smeds Nursing Fellows program, which supports nursing fellows focusing on public health programs in the Kenosha area.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, and in support of the long-term impact the College’s Nursing Program will have in the region, Edward and Alice Smeds, both 1957 graduates of Carthage, made an initial contribution of $20,000.

A number of leaders from Kenosha and the Carthage College community pledged early support, adding more than $125,000. Building on that success, the College’s recent #GivingTuesdayNow campaign inspired an additional 40 contributions and ultimately brought the total raised to more than $250,000.

“Alice and I have always believed in the positive impact that Carthage could have,” Smeds said. “The nursing program connects the development of critical, humanistic thinking abilities that are integral to Carthage’s liberal arts foundations with practical outcomes that are making a difference in Kenosha and southeast Wisconsin.”