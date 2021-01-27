Carthage College raises $8.2 million in support of women's education and athletics

KENOSHA — Carthage College on Tuesday announced the successful completion of a celebration and fundraising campaign that honors educating women since 1870.
The initiative, 150 Years of Carthage Women, launched in the fall of 2019 with a modest goal to raise $1.5 million. As the 150 Years of Carthage Women initiative gained momentum, that goal was reset three times over the course of the following year, with the most recent at $6 million.
At the close of the campaign and celebration ending on Dec. 31, fundraising totals came in at over $8.2 million.
Nearly 1,600 generous donors supported the college’s campaign that raised funds to create 32 new scholarships and support women’s athletics and experiential learning. Additionally, 28 new estate plans were established by women. These gifts will impact future Carthage students for generations to come.
“One of the meaningful outcomes of this celebration is that its legacy will endure long into the future,” said Thomas Kline, vice president for institutional advancement, whose office oversaw this initiative. “In addition to the impact of the funds raised, Carthage women will have the opportunity to come together on a regular basis to connect, network, and continue this important work.”
The 150 Years of Carthage Women initiative engaged the campus and surrounding community in celebrating and showcasing Carthage women’s contributions and challenges from 1870 to today. More than 70 alumni, parents and friends participated as volunteers, serving on committees for community, academic and career-related events, and working alongside a campus committee of faculty, staff and students. Together, they coordinated more than 60 events, including a weeklong focus on the centennial of the 19th Amendment featuring Nancy Tate, co-chair of the national Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative. Tate presented lectures on campus, in classrooms and in the community. The 2019-20 Carthage Fine Arts season also highlighted women’s works and concerns through original theatre and music performances, plus an alumnae visual arts exhibition.
Getting out the message
Although COVID-19 disrupted some of the planned events over the past year, the College still held virtual celebrations and many stories were shared through the Carthaginian magazine and the 150 Years of Carthage Women website: carthage.edu/women150. Circumstances permitting, Carthage is planning an in-person, public celebration of this milestone in Carthage history on Oct. 16 as part of its Homecoming 2021 Weekend.
“Throughout the past year, I have met and heard so many wonderful stories about Carthage women,” shared Carthage alumna Gina Madrigrano Friebus, a Kenosha native and celebration co-chair. “I know had it not been for this yearlong event, I would have not ever met this powerful group of females. I truly want to thank everyone who played a role in this celebration.”
“The best endings are also new beginnings,” added Carthage President John Swallow at the close of the celebration. “Carthage women have gone far for 150 years and their aspirations and efforts will never cease. It is my hope that we will all continue to support Carthage women, in the classroom and the laboratory, on the playing field and the stage, and in our communities.”
For more details about the initiative, visit the 150 Years of Carthage Women website, which includes a celebration wrap-up video.