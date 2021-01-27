Carthage College raises $8.2 million in support of women's education and athletics

KENOSHA — Carthage College on Tuesday announced the successful completion of a celebration and fundraising campaign that honors educating women since 1870.

The initiative, 150 Years of Carthage Women, launched in the fall of 2019 with a modest goal to raise $1.5 million. As the 150 Years of Carthage Women initiative gained momentum, that goal was reset three times over the course of the following year, with the most recent at $6 million.

At the close of the campaign and celebration ending on Dec. 31, fundraising totals came in at over $8.2 million.

Nearly 1,600 generous donors supported the college’s campaign that raised funds to create 32 new scholarships and support women’s athletics and experiential learning. Additionally, 28 new estate plans were established by women. These gifts will impact future Carthage students for generations to come.

“One of the meaningful outcomes of this celebration is that its legacy will endure long into the future,” said Thomas Kline, vice president for institutional advancement, whose office oversaw this initiative. “In addition to the impact of the funds raised, Carthage women will have the opportunity to come together on a regular basis to connect, network, and continue this important work.”