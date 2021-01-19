Carthage College receives $500,000 for equity and inclusion initiatives

Patrick and Kim Anderson — $100,000. A 1985 alumnus of the college, Mr. Anderson works as a prominent defense attorney in Virginia. His wife, Kim, is the first person of color to serve as executive director of the National Education Association. They are the parents of a Carthage student.

“Kim and I proudly support Carthage’s advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the college’s mission to seek truth,” said Mr. Anderson, who serves on the college’s board of trustees. “We are overjoyed by Carthage’s intent to fortify its standing as an anti-racist institution, and we strongly believe Carthage and its graduates will be better for it.”

Alan and Sally Mills — $100,000. Mr. Mills, a Carthage trustee and 1979 graduate, is an Indianapolis law partner. His wife, Sally, is a retired K-12 educator.

“I am impressed that my alma mater is addressing the impact of systemic racism in society and thrilled to financially help current students through the Wiggan-Kenniebrew scholarship program,” said Alan Mills.