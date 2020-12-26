 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carthage college reinstates Business and Professional Coalition
View Comments
alert top story
PARTNERSHIP WITH COUNTY BUSINESSES

Carthage college reinstates Business and Professional Coalition

{{featured_button_text}}
Carthage logo new

Carthage logo

Carthage is reinstating its Business and Professional Coalition and adding a funding mechanism to support programs for underserved students.

The Coalition will provide financial assistance to underserved Carthage students who participate in internships and other hands-on learning programs. The new feature allows community members to contribute to support the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund.

College is in partnership with seven Kenosha County businesses. The Coalition partners for 2021 includes Haribo of America Inc., Kane Communications, Lee Mechanical, Partners in Design Architects, Riley Construction Company Inc., RTM Engineering Consultants, and Snap-on Tools.

The Business and Professional Coalition Steering Committee members represent the following organizations: Froedtert South, Inc., Kane Communications, HARIBO of America, Partners in Design Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Racine County Economic Development Corporation, Riley Construction Company Inc., Rust-Oleum Corporation, Snap-on Tools, and Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical, is chairman of the steering committee. It offers programs provides guest speakers who discuss relevant issues including workplace diversity, sustainability, workforce development and technology issues.

“Carthage works to align our educational programs with the needs of our local and regional communities,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “For nearly 60 years we’ve been a part of this community, working alongside employers who are focused on solving our economic, social, and cultural challenges. We are proud to be a vital partner to industry, not-for-profit, and government in the Chicago-to-Milwaukee corridor.”

Lee said, “As chair of the coalition’s steering committee, I hope to renew and reinvigorate the legacy of Ralph Tenuta. [a late Kenosha businessman] I am proud that my father Bob Lee Sr., was an active member of the coalition. Our committee will work to fulfill the vision of Mr. Tenuta as a convener for the current generation of business leaders.”

Carthage enrolls 2,800 undergraduate and graduate students. It is named as a Best Midwestern College by the Princeton Review and a Most Innovative school by the U.S. News & World Report. It has been a top producer of Fulbright U.S. students four of the last five years.

For more about the Business and Professional Coalition, contact Carolynn Friesch at (262) 551-6464 or cfriesch@carthage.eduTo get the latest news and updates about the Business and Professional Coalition, visit www.carthage.edu/business-professional-coalition.

Memorable stories by Jill Tatge-Rozell 2020

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert