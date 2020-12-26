Carthage college reinstates Business and Professional Coalition

Carthage is reinstating its Business and Professional Coalition and adding a funding mechanism to support programs for underserved students.
The Coalition will provide financial assistance to underserved Carthage students who participate in internships and other hands-on learning programs. The new feature allows community members to contribute to support the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund.
College is in partnership with seven Kenosha County businesses. The Coalition partners for 2021 includes Haribo of America Inc., Kane Communications, Lee Mechanical, Partners in Design Architects, Riley Construction Company Inc., RTM Engineering Consultants, and Snap-on Tools.
The Business and Professional Coalition Steering Committee members represent the following organizations: Froedtert South, Inc., Kane Communications, HARIBO of America, Partners in Design Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Racine County Economic Development Corporation, Riley Construction Company Inc., Rust-Oleum Corporation, Snap-on Tools, and Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors.
Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical, is chairman of the steering committee. It offers programs provides guest speakers who discuss relevant issues including workplace diversity, sustainability, workforce development and technology issues.
“Carthage works to align our educational programs with the needs of our local and regional communities,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “For nearly 60 years we’ve been a part of this community, working alongside employers who are focused on solving our economic, social, and cultural challenges. We are proud to be a vital partner to industry, not-for-profit, and government in the Chicago-to-Milwaukee corridor.”
Lee said, “As chair of the coalition’s steering committee, I hope to renew and reinvigorate the legacy of Ralph Tenuta. [a late Kenosha businessman] I am proud that my father Bob Lee Sr., was an active member of the coalition. Our committee will work to fulfill the vision of Mr. Tenuta as a convener for the current generation of business leaders.”
Carthage enrolls 2,800 undergraduate and graduate students. It is named as a Best Midwestern College by the Princeton Review and a Most Innovative school by the U.S. News & World Report. It has been a top producer of Fulbright U.S. students four of the last five years.
For more about the Business and Professional Coalition, contact Carolynn Friesch at (262) 551-6464 or cfriesch@carthage.eduTo get the latest news and updates about the Business and Professional Coalition, visit www.carthage.edu/business-professional-coalition.
Memorable stories by Jill Tatge-Rozell 2020
This story, written early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, showed the way small business owners in Kenosha County were adapting in order to surviv…
This was the first story in a series of stories that culminated with the officer being able to keep his K9 when he left the department. A gras…
This story was the first in a series of stories that chronicle the struggles a local resident, her grit and her perseverance. The series detai…
The opening of Matthias Academy fills a need for adults with developmental, physical and emotional disabilities to grow and lean after they ag…
This story showed how COVID-19 affected the food chain and impacted local farmers. It localized a national issue. Ultimately, the Hunger Task …