Carthage college reinstates Business and Professional Coalition

Carthage is reinstating its Business and Professional Coalition and adding a funding mechanism to support programs for underserved students.

The Coalition will provide financial assistance to underserved Carthage students who participate in internships and other hands-on learning programs. The new feature allows community members to contribute to support the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund.

College is in partnership with seven Kenosha County businesses. The Coalition partners for 2021 includes Haribo of America Inc., Kane Communications, Lee Mechanical, Partners in Design Architects, Riley Construction Company Inc., RTM Engineering Consultants, and Snap-on Tools.

The Business and Professional Coalition Steering Committee members represent the following organizations: Froedtert South, Inc., Kane Communications, HARIBO of America, Partners in Design Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Racine County Economic Development Corporation, Riley Construction Company Inc., Rust-Oleum Corporation, Snap-on Tools, and Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors.

Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical, is chairman of the steering committee. It offers programs provides guest speakers who discuss relevant issues including workplace diversity, sustainability, workforce development and technology issues.