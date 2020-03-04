Carthage College soccer trip to Italy canceled due to coronavirus

KENOSHA — The trip to Italy that the Carthage College women’s soccer team was planning for this month has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The team had been planning to go to Italy for a while and had funds saved up because trip costs are not covered by the college.
On the itinerary were plans to practice soccer, play against a few soccer clubs in Italian cities and save some time for sightseeing.
'We started thinking about the what ifs'
Athletic teams at Carthage College have the option to travel over any of the college’s academic breaks, separate from the study abroad programs at the college.
Carthage’s spring break is March 9-13, and the team would have left this Friday.
Kelsey Peterson, interim director of athletics at Carthage College, said the spread of the coronavirus is a situation that the college has been monitoring for the past couple weeks.
“As the situation changed and more cases began to pop up, we started thinking about the what ifs and how we would handle it,” Peterson said.
A "level 3” warning for travel to Italy has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The notice states to avoid nonessential travel because of the spread of the disease, and there is limited access to medical care in affected areas.
Erring on the side of caution
The university staff behind the decision to cancel the trip included risk management, director of education abroad at Carthage Erik Kulke and other leadership staff.
Peterson said that, while traveling abroad is a special opportunity for students and student athletes, and it was a difficult decision to cancel the trip, she supported the choice because it’s better to be safe and there were a lot of variables university staff couldn’t plan for.
“Always in these cases, we want to err on the side of caution, especially with international travel,” Peterson said. “Ultimately, I think it is the best choice, rather than putting ourselves in that situation, because who knows what could have happened with the quarantines.”
The soccer team will no longer be traveling to Italy or anywhere overseas. If they are traveling at all is yet to be determined. Some other athletic teams will be traveling domestically over spring break.
A student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside also had her plans canceled last minute to study abroad in South Korea this semester, setting her back 3½ weeks in coursework. Some local travel companies have seen cruise lines and airlines modify their trips as well.