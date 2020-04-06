Carthage College student awarded Goldwater scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carthage College junior Yana Astter is among 396 undergraduate students from around the country awarded the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.

The federally-endowed award was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.

“Being a recipient of this scholarship reveals to me that I am on the right path to developing a career in research, and only encourages me further to pursue translational medicine. I am excited to see the opportunities this award will bring me in my career,” Astter said.

The Goldwater Scholarship is the pre-eminent undergraduate award of its type in these fields.

This year’s Goldwater Scholars were chosen on the basis of academic merit from a pool of 1,343 students nominated by the institutional representatives of 461 colleges and universities nationwide. Virtually all scholars intend to obtain a Ph.D.

Astter, a Johnsburg, Ill., native, plans to pursue an M.D. and Ph.D. in physician-scientist training and ultimately hopes for a research career developing nanotechnologies to diagnose and treat diseases.