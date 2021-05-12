 Skip to main content
Carthage College student faces child porn charge after warrant served on dorm room
Carthage College student faces child porn charge after warrant served on dorm room

A Carthage College student was charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday.

Benjamin Cisco, 18, was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police served a search warrant on Cisco’s dorm room at Carthage on Tuesday, responding to a cyber tip that flags suspected child pornography use. The complaint states that Cisco told investigators that a person he spoke to online sent him a link to an account that included images of child pornography and that he opened the file because he was curious.

Investigators found pornographic videos of what appeared to be early pubescent children and late prepubescent children.

Possession of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years if convicted. Cisco’s bond was set at $5,000.

