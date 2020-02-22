Carthage College student facing drug charge after marijuana found in dorm room

A Carthage College student was charged with possession of THC with intent to deliver Friday after school security found marijuana in a dorm room.

Kameron Stubblefield, 21, of Florida, was charged with possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the college Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. when campus security reported they found marijuana in a dorm room.

The complaint states there was a total of about 595 grams of marijuana in individual packages ranging from 4 grams to 214 grams. There was also a number of items of drug paraphernalia.

Stubblefield was released on a signature bond.

