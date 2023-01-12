Carthage College to celebrate MLK Day with concert featuring work by faculty, guest artists, and students

Carthage College will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free public events across campus.
Carthage’s third annual Martin Luther King Day Community Gathering will bring together students, faculty, staff, and guest musicians to reflect on the theme “Speak For Peace.”
Grammy-nominated jazz artist and Carthage voice faculty member GT Allen, this year’s featured musician, will perform along with several Chicago jazz artists.
The program will also include the awarding of several scholarships to student leaders in the Black Student Union.
This event will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus 2001 Alford Park Drive.
It will also be livestreamed at www.carthage.edu/multimedia.
Carthage will host the visual exhibition “A Peace of My Mind” Jan. 16 through Jan. 19. The multimedia arts project was created by award-winning photographer John Noltner, who uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues.
The exhibition will spread across campus from the Clausen Center to the Todd Wehr Center.
Campus visitors are invited to stop at the Center for Faith and Spirituality in Siebert Chapel for more information.
In addition to the two public events, Carthage faculty will integrate themed lessons and activities into that day’s course sessions as part of the college’s anti-racism plan.
Learn more about MLK Day events at www.carthage.edu/mlk.
The civil rights struggles in the United States and the end of colonialism in Africa came at the same time and naturally the movements dovetailed.
In 1957, the Kings went to Ghana in West Africa to attend its independence ceremony from Britain, according to the King Encyclopedia at Stanford University. In the capital of Accra, he met then-Vice President Richard Nixon, among others.
His first overseas trip, Ghana a profound effect on King. Upon his return to the United States, he said, "Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it."
Before the pandemic, Ghana was emerging as a prime tourist destination not just in West Africa but the entire continent. It is open to US visitors. While many people come for the beaches, wildlife and food, it also holds important historical sites.
That includes Cape Coast Castle, which was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade. A visit there is a somber reminder of centuries of oppression and its ramifications during MLK's time up to today. Victoria Road, Cape Coast, Ghana, +233 024 587 3117
