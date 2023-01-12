 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carthage College to celebrate MLK Day with concert featuring work by faculty, guest artists, and students

Carthage College will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free public events across campus.

Carthage’s third annual Martin Luther King Day Community Gathering will bring together students, faculty, staff, and guest musicians to reflect on the theme “Speak For Peace.”

Grammy-nominated jazz artist and Carthage voice faculty member GT Allen, this year’s featured musician, will perform along with several Chicago jazz artists.

The program will also include the awarding of several scholarships to student leaders in the Black Student Union.

This event will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus 2001 Alford Park Drive.

It will also be livestreamed at www.carthage.edu/multimedia.

A Timeline of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. January 15, 1929 — Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia. 1948 — At the age of 19, King graduates from Morehouse College with a B.A. in sociology. 1951 — King graduates from Crozer Theological Seminary with a B.Div. degree. June 18, 1953 — King marries Coretta Scott in Heiberger, Alabama. June 6, 1955 — Dr. King receives his Ph.D. degree in systematic theology at Boston University. December 1, 1955 — Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus, sparking the Montgomery bus boycott. Dr. King leads the 385 day boycott — enduring arrest and a house bombing — resulting in the end of racial segregation on all Montgomery public buses. September 20, 1958 — Dr. King is stabbed in the chest by a mentally ill woman in a Harlem department store during a book signing. April, 1963 — Dr. King is arrested for the 13th time during the Birmingham campaign. He composes his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail. August 28, 1963 — Dr. King delivers his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln memorial during the March on Washington. The speech helped the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. October 14, 1964 — Dr. King is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. March 25, 1965 — During the march from Selma to Montgomery, King declared, "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." April 15, 1967 — King speaks against the Vietnam War, stating, "I would like to see the fervor of the civil-rights movement imbued into the peace movement." April 4, 1968 — Dr. King is assassinated by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN.

Carthage will host the visual exhibition “A Peace of My Mind” Jan. 16 through Jan. 19. The multimedia arts project was created by award-winning photographer John Noltner, who uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues.

The exhibition will spread across campus from the Clausen Center to the Todd Wehr Center.

Campus visitors are invited to stop at the Center for Faith and Spirituality in Siebert Chapel for more information.

In addition to the two public events, Carthage faculty will integrate themed lessons and activities into that day’s course sessions as part of the college’s anti-racism plan.

Learn more about MLK Day events at www.carthage.edu/mlk.

