Carthage College to graduate 600-plus students this weekend

Carthage College has “reinvented” graduation traditions and incorporated new elements to create a unique experience for the Class of 2022. Activities and ceremonies will run from today through Sunday.

Friday’s activities will include a Last Night celebration in A. F. Siebert Chapel, which the college describes as “a high-energy celebration that includes remarks from the Distinguished Senior, a faculty speaker, and President John Swallow.”

Honorary degrees and Distinguished Alumni awards will be presented, followed by a reception for graduates and their families. Speakers will include: President John Swallow who will deliver opening remarks. Snap-on Inc. chairman and chief executive Nicholas T. “Nick” Pinchuk, who will also deliver the Commencement address.

Natalie Lall, winner of the Distinguished Senior Award, will deliver the senior class address. She is a political science and theatre performance major from Kenosha. Lall graduated from Bradford High School in 2018 and was the class salutatorian.

Greg Barron, assistant professor of Management and Marketing and Director of the Master of Business Design and Innovation Program will be the faculty speaker.

A live video stream of Commencement Weekend events will be available at https://www.carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/

600-plus graduates

With activities taking place in the H. F. Johnson Center of the Fine Arts, and A.F. Siebert Chapel, more than 650 graduates and their guests will have the opportunity to cross through an extended procession line. Each graduate will have the opportunity to stop at “Graduation Stations,” walk the red carpet and interact with immersive digital content on the way to the stage in the Chapel where they will receive their diploma. The entire route will take about 30 minutes to complete. More than 600 students are expected to participate in the 2022 ceremony. A final count will be available the week of May 23.

