Carthage College to hold virtual commencement

Carthage College in Kenosha has announced plans to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23.
In a letter to the Class of 2020, Carthage College President John Swallow said the event will be one of two events planned to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates. Based on feedback from a recent survey of students and families, Carthage also plans to have a traditional Commencement ceremony on campus at a later date.
“Once we learn definitively when the statewide order restricting large gatherings will be lifted, we’ll determine a makeup date for the in-person ceremony,” Swallow said. “While the decisions driven by the pandemic have challenged all of us, I feel especially deeply for seniors.”
Carthage’s decision to hold a virtual commencement comes three weeks after the school decided to halt plans for an in-person Commencement, originally scheduled for May 23.
More details about the virtual Commencement will be shared as the date nears.
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Katelyn Stack, right, smiles during Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Carthage College.
kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Bailey Gilbert, left, adjusts Kelly Klendworth’s mortarboard as graduates get ready to process into commencement. Carthage College graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Bailey Gilbert, left, adjusts Kelly Klendworth’s mortarboard as graduates get ready to process into commencement. Carthage College graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Graduates start the procession into Carthage College's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Carthage College graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Dam Bich Thuy, founding president of Fulbright University Vietnam, receives an honorary degree and also delivered the commencement address. Carthage College graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Dam Bich Thuy, founding president of Fulbright University of Vietnam, received an honorary degree and also delivered the commencement address during Carthage College’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.
kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
Carthage College graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
BRIAN PASSINO
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
Hailey Rothstein, left, receives the Wisconsin Nurses Association Future Nurse Leader of the Year Award during the inaugural pinning ceremony for nursing graduates at Carthage College on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
Nursing graduate Samantha Nichols, left, shakes hands with Tom Kelly, a member of the Board of Trustees, during the inaugural pinning ceremony for nursing graduates at Carthage College on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Dam Bich Thuy
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Dam Bich Thuy speaks at Carthage College on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Dam Bich Thuy speaks as Carthage College President John Swallow listens at the college on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Dam Bich Thuy speaks at Carthage College on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
