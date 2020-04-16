Carthage College to hold virtual commencement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage College in Kenosha has announced plans to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23.

In a letter to the Class of 2020, Carthage College President John Swallow said the event will be one of two events planned to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates. Based on feedback from a recent survey of students and families, Carthage also plans to have a traditional Commencement ceremony on campus at a later date.

“Once we learn definitively when the statewide order restricting large gatherings will be lifted, we’ll determine a makeup date for the in-person ceremony,” Swallow said. “While the decisions driven by the pandemic have challenged all of us, I feel especially deeply for seniors.”

Carthage’s decision to hold a virtual commencement comes three weeks after the school decided to halt plans for an in-person Commencement, originally scheduled for May 23.

More details about the virtual Commencement will be shared as the date nears.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0