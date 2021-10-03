Carthage College to host third annual free Aspire Conference aimed at empowering students to succeed throughout their lives

In a season where college students nearing graduation are being asked about “What’s next?” in their lives, Carthage College will host its third annual Aspire Conference aimed at informing and empowering students to take manageable steps to succeed not only after graduation but throughout their lives.

The Aspire Conference titled “You Are Here: From Aspiration to Action” will be held in-person with live streaming sessions Monday through Wednesday.

Carthage alumni and industry leaders from more than a dozen different professions will be on hand to share insights with students on how to ignite crucial career and life-building skills.

“When we can make career development fun and engaging, we create an environment that helps students develop the habits of mind for long-term personal and professional success,” said Lisa Hinkley, associate vice president and executive director for career and professional development. “The immersive experience provided by the conference will show that career-building is about more than resumes, and it will demonstrate a small part of the network here to help students explore their curiosities and build meaningful lives.”

The free event will include more than 20 individual workshops and networking opportunities. Speakers for this year’s conference include: