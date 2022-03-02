Carthage College to welcome Amir Hussain as Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence

Amir Hussain is scheduled to visit Carthage College on Thursday, March 3, as the 2022 Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence. The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Hussain is scheduled to discuss anti-racism and teach about American Muslims. Following the event, he is planning to hold a book signing for his book, “Muslims and the Making of America.” A small number of copies will be available for purchase at the signing. Participants can also purchase his book online.

Hussain is chair and professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, the Jesuit university in Los Angeles. He teaches courses on Islam and comparative religion.

Hussain was the editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Religion from 2011-15, and he is currently the vice president of the American Academy of Religion. He was an advisor for the television series “The Story of God,” with Morgan Freeman, and has appeared on other shows like “Ancient Aliens” and “The UnXplained” with William Shatner.

His most recent book is “A Concise Introduction to World Religions,” fourth edition, published in September 2019 by Oxford University Press. In 2016, he was a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies at USC.

Thursday’s event is free and open to the public.

Carthage officials are requesting that all attendees abide by Carthage’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking in all indoor spaces. More information on the college’s protocols is available on the #StaySafeCarthage website.