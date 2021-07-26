Carthage College, UW-Parkside volleyball programs shine on the court and in the classroom

"I think by being loose in the gym, the guys are motivated to still do the right things in the classroom. They lean on each other a lot for help with academics and as a support system. I think that makes the bus rides and long nights with homework that much easier."

Carthage women's coach Leanne Ulmer was equally as proud of not only her squad, but of their male counterparts.

"I think the more you learn about our student-athletes, the more you're impressed with all that they do in the classroom and on the court," Ulmer said. "They just are driven young men and women, they're impressive, and they really put in the time. We're just really proud of them."

The life of a student-athlete is demanding enough without a pandemic thrown in, but Ulmer said her team was able to balance all of their responsibilities.

"Last year, with COVID and all that we had to deal with (because) of that, it's even more impressive," she said. "We travel a lot. We're on the road a lot. They're on the bus doing their homework, they're in the gym doing their homework, they're in the hotel doing their homework at night and talking to their professors.