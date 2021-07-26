Carthage College, UW-Parkside volleyball programs shine on the court and in the classroom

The final grades are in for the spring season, and sitting at the top are the three volleyball programs at UW-Parkside and Carthage College.
All three were honored last week by the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which announced the combined Team Academic Award.
Recognized were the Parkside women's volleyball team and the men's and women's squads at Carthage.
The award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that maintained at least a 3.0 GPA on a cumulative 4.0 scale or a 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
And it's not the first time for any of the three to earn such an honor.
Parkside now has earned the award six time since 2007, including in back-to-back seasons, according to a press release issued by the school. A total of 161 teams in Division II were honored.
"I am always proud when we receive this award, but I am extremely proud this year," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said in a release. "From finding new strategies to succeed in their virtual environments to getting more creative ways how they studied with their classmates or worked with their professors, this team still made their academic success a priority.
"It shows how truly special and resilient this team is. I also have to thank all our professors, academic advisors and (academic advisor) Ashley Beaton, who are working with our student-athletes constantly on their academic success."
Dual winners
At Carthage, the women's volleyball team also is a back-to-back recipient, while the men, who also captured the NCAA Division III national title this season, have been named the last three seasons.
A total of 233 Division III women's teams were honored, while 35 men's squads across all divisions were recognized.
For the Carthage men, earning the academic honor was the third and final goal the Firebirds set out to achieve, coach JW Kieckhafer said.
"I cannot say enough about the maturity of this group of young men and their ability to be great in everything they do," he said. "They have had so many obstacles put in their way throughout the last year and have found a way to overcome it all.
"Yes, we are an impressive group of volleyball players. But I am most proud of this group because their character is equally, if not more, impressive."
Even with the jam-packed schedule of a student-athlete, the men found a way to balance everything, including the deep tournament run to a title, while they also dealt with the ongoing pandemic as well.
And the recipe for that? Remembering to enjoy the journey, Kieckhafer said.
"Going to school, managing COVID protocols, getting in the weight room and practicing and playing volleyball matches is exhausting," he said. "We focus a lot on finding the fun in everything we do, making sure playing volleyball does not feel like going to work.
"I think by being loose in the gym, the guys are motivated to still do the right things in the classroom. They lean on each other a lot for help with academics and as a support system. I think that makes the bus rides and long nights with homework that much easier."
Carthage women's coach Leanne Ulmer was equally as proud of not only her squad, but of their male counterparts.
"I think the more you learn about our student-athletes, the more you're impressed with all that they do in the classroom and on the court," Ulmer said. "They just are driven young men and women, they're impressive, and they really put in the time. We're just really proud of them."
The life of a student-athlete is demanding enough without a pandemic thrown in, but Ulmer said her team was able to balance all of their responsibilities.
"Last year, with COVID and all that we had to deal with (because) of that, it's even more impressive," she said. "We travel a lot. We're on the road a lot. They're on the bus doing their homework, they're in the gym doing their homework, they're in the hotel doing their homework at night and talking to their professors.
"Time management for them is huge. They're very busy. A lot of them have jobs on campus, they're playing a sport, they might be in a club as well for their major. They might have an internship. We have nursing majors. Our kids, their time is extremely short, and they do everything well."
Elite company
Both Carthage squads were among eight from across the nation that either won a national title or finished first at an AVCA invitational.
Others were the University of Kentucky (Division I), Angelo State (AVCA Division II women's national championship), University of Southern California (NCAA Beach champion), Iowa Western Community College (NJCAA Division I), Johnson County Community College (Kansas, NJCAA Division II) and Bethel University (Minnesota, NCCAA).
The award began in the 1992-93 school year, according to an AVCA press release.
"Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence," AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer said. "This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players' success, both on and off the court."