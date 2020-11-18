Carthage College's Opera Workshop live stream starts Saturday

The Carthage Music Department’s Fall Opera Workshop presents a pre-recorded performance this weekend.
The production can be viewed at 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21), continuing through the weekend.
The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department.
Students have collaborated with faculty directors such as Professor Greg Berg and Allison Hull on a wide range of operatic repertoire, such as Gilbert and Sullivan’s comedic patter pieces, Mozart’s classic operettas, Franz Schubert’s art songs, and Jacques Offenbach’s soaring melodic works.
The Opera Workshop has also debuted original pieces composed by faculty members, including Berg. His full-length opera “Black September” debuted in 2016, and his one-act opera “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel” premiered in January of this year to honor the life and legacy of Ray Watson, a music theater student at Carthage who died in December of 2019.
Berg teaches private voice, oversees Carthage’s Opera Workshop, accompanies the Carthage Choir and teaches Opera History and Vocal Diction and Literature. He was also the music director for several Carthage productions, including “The Magic Flute,” “The Elixir of Love,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Gianni Schicchi,” “Suor Angelica,” “Il Tabarro,” “Pomme d’Api,” “The Beggar’s Opera” and scenes from “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Hull, an adjunct professor at Carthage, is a frequent performer in opera, concert and recitals. Her notable stage work includes the title role in “Ravel’s L’enfant” at Milwaukee Opera Theater, “Cherubino” and “Hilde Brun” with Fresco Opera, and Lady Angela in the Skylight Opera Theater’s production of “Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience.”
There is no charge to watch the performance online. You can find the link to the performance at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts. Events are subject to change. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.
