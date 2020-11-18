Carthage College's Opera Workshop live stream starts Saturday

The Carthage Music Department’s Fall Opera Workshop presents a pre-recorded performance this weekend.

The production can be viewed at 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21), continuing through the weekend.

The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department.

Students have collaborated with faculty directors such as Professor Greg Berg and Allison Hull on a wide range of operatic repertoire, such as Gilbert and Sullivan’s comedic patter pieces, Mozart’s classic operettas, Franz Schubert’s art songs, and Jacques Offenbach’s soaring melodic works.

The Opera Workshop has also debuted original pieces composed by faculty members, including Berg. His full-length opera “Black September” debuted in 2016, and his one-act opera “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel” premiered in January of this year to honor the life and legacy of Ray Watson, a music theater student at Carthage who died in December of 2019.