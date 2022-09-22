Carthage Concert Homecoming Concert features former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Choir, Treble Choir and Wind Orchestra are teaming up for a Homecoming Concert.

The free program is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The performance will also feature former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler, a 2010 Carthage graduate, and other Carthage alumni.

The annual Homecoming Concert "has a longstanding tradition of celebrating our music alumni with featured soloists, as well as occasionally bringing graduates from our ensembles back to perform with the current students," Carthage officials said.

"This year, we are recognizing the 40th anniversary of the formation of the Treble Choir, which was formed in 1982. Former members of the choir are invited back to join Director Peter Dennee in several selections, including special arrangements that will be performed with Laura Kaeppeler."

The Carthage Choir will welcome back alumni "to help launch the new era of the choir with the new director, Professor Margaret Burk," who joins the Carthage faculty this year as the newly appointed director of choral activities.

Saturday's concert

The program will begin with selections by the Carthage Wind Orchestra, directed by Professor James Ripley.

The Wind Orchestra's first piece — Martin Ellerby’s “Wessex Dances” — makes its debut at this concert, followed by Julian Work’s “Autumn Walk,” part of the Wind Orchestra’s Black Composers Matter Initiative.

“Merry Music” by Fryges Hidas closes the instrumental portion of the concert.

The Treble Choir's program will feature several selections, including special arrangements performed with Kaeppeler.

Kaeppeler, who was Miss America 2012, is a seasoned performer who sang opera selections as her talent at local, state and national pageants.

Formerly the Carthage Women's Ensemble, the Treble Choir focuses on pieces by women composers and writers and has premiered several new works, including Ola Gjeilo's "I Rise!" and Joan Szymko's "Nothing Short of Grace."

Founded in 1927 as the Carthage College A Cappella Choir, the Carthage Choir is now in its 94th year. Originally a choir that performed a cappella choral music solely from the sacred repertory, the choir now performs sacred and secular music from the full expanse of choral traditions. Since 1973, the choir has taken 16 European tours.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There will also be a free livestream available for those who want to watch the performance from home. You can watch the livestream at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/.