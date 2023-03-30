KENOSHA — The Carthage College dance program students are performing “Away from the Mirror” — an entirely student-produced dance concert — Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, in the school’s Wartburg Theatre.

Performances are 7:30 both nights. The theater is located in the David A. Straz Jr. Center on the north end of the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The program, under the artistic direction of Stacy Pottinger, will feature contemporary dance and jazz works that explore a range of themes.

This annual show "provides Carthage's emerging choreographers opportunities to develop their inspirations through dance, to share in the development of their own production and to engage in community discourse," Pottinger, director of the Carthage dance program, said.

The program features new dance works developed by dance students "in a less produced revelation of the dance making process," Pottinger said. "This production begins each fall as dance minors propose ideas for new works."

In the spring, works are rehearsed and presented at three different stages of development in a series of feedback session leading up to the performances.

Students are encouraged throughout the process to step “away from the mirror” and "instead focus on the intrinsic values and resonances of their movement," Pottinger said. "The result is a beautiful exploration of what it means to be a dancer today, what it takes to bring new dance work to life, and what drives us to dance in the first place."

Tickets are are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students and can be purchased online at carthage.edu/tickets or at the Fine Arts Box Office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call the box office at 262-551-6661.