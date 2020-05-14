Carthage ensemble performing world premiere tonight via Facebook

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage College music students, using the Acapella app, are playing together, even though physically separated, to produce the world premiere of “Talitha Cumi” — the final composition in a set of three commissioned by the College for the 150 Years of Carthage Women Celebration.

The final product will be released to the public at 7:30 tonight.

May 15 was scheduled as the date of the last concert of the year for the band members but has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the virtual concert will be available to view on the Carthage Fine Arts Facebook page.

Members of the Wind Orchestra chamber ensemble AMATI are each layering in their own instrumental part through the app, utilizing an audio “realization” of the music supplied by composer Sydney Kjerstad and a visual track of Professor James Ripley conducting the selection with the same audio.

The students and composer met through a Zoom meeting to discuss the context and performance elements of the work before beginning the process of recording, Ripley said.