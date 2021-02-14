Carthage graduate Rachel M. Blise appointed bankruptcy judge for U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Wisconsin

Rachel M. Blise, a Carthage College graduate, has been appointed to a 14-year term as United States bankruptcy judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Chief Judge Diane S. Sykes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit announced the appointment on Friday.

Blise succeeds former bankruptcy judge Brett H. Ludwig, who was appointed to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin last September.

She will take the oath of office and join the bankruptcy bench in Milwaukee on March 17.

Blise earned her bachelor’s degree from Carthage College in Kenosha, and her law degree, summa cum laude, from Marquette University Law School, where she served as an articles editor for the Marquette Law Review.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After graduating from law school in 2010, she clerked for Fifth Circuit Judge Carolyn Dineen King in Houston, Texas.

She returned to Milwaukee in 2011 and joined the business litigation and bankruptcy practice groups at Foley & Lardner LLP. She is currently senior counsel at the firm.