Carthage hosting music events

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including an opera and a student recital on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Opera Workshop

Carthage’s Opera Workshop will perform “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel” twice: At 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Both performances are in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

"Birds of a Feather" is a one-act opera program composed by Carthage Professor Greg Berg.

The opera, which was performed in 2021 by the Kenosha Opera Festival, has been updated, with new songs and an enlarged cast.

The cast is a combination of experienced veterans and newcomers to opera, including students Katrina Seabright, Faith Albright, Alecia Corey, Christopher Glade, Adam Blackwood, Nathan Koehlert and Essence Christian.

The program will begin with solo arias and duets from several of Mozart’s well-known operas, including “Cosi Fan Tutte,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and “Don Giovanni.” The opera is a gentle reminder that gender is not simply black and white, showing the audience the importance of allowing people to be who they choose to be. This piece is dedicated to the memory of Ray Watson, a Carthage student and former participant of the Opera Workshop who passed away in December 2019.

The Opera Workshop has become a long-standing tradition at Carthage over the years and is now led by Prof. Berg. The students have sung various pieces by many musical artists and composers, including Mozart, Frank Shubert, Gilbert and Sullivan, and Offenbach. The Opera Workshop has also performed original pieces composed by Prof. Berg, including “Black September,” “The Power of Two: Unbreakable Bonds of Love and Friendship,” and “New Impresario.” “Black September” debuted in 2016 and was an opera with a tragic tone as it was based on the hostage crisis at the Munich Olympic games of 1972. “The Power of Two” debuted last semester for the fall Opera Workshop. The two-part program was a beautiful performance that displayed the importance of human connection and relationships. “The New Impresario” was an opera piece that was performed to a virtual audience due to Carthage’s social distancing guidelines.

Prof. Berg teaches private voice lessons, assists the Carthage Choir and Opera Workshop, and teaches various classes on campus.

To obtain free general admission tickets, please visit www.carthage.edu/tickets 24/7 or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Audience members are also welcome to join us from home through our livestream.

Student recital

Yuhan Xue ’22 will perform her senior piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Yuhan will perform Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a series of short piano pieces inspired by the works of painter Vladimir Hartmann. She will also perform Sonata Op. 109 by Ludwig van Beethoven. Rounding out the recital is Tan Dun’s “The C-A-G-E,” which will showcase Yuhan’s extended technical ability as she reaches into the piano to play the strings directly. Yuhan is a student of Professor Deborah Masloski.

Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. To obtain your reserved tickets, please visit www.carthage.edu/tickets 24/7 or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Join us also from home through our livestream.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.