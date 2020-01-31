Carthage improv troupe to compete in Chicago
Carthage improv troupe to compete in Chicago

Merely Players, Carthage College’s improv comedy troupe, will perform in Chicago today in the 13th annual College Improv Tournament.

The six-member team will compete against college improv groups from throughout the Midwest, performing at the CSz Theater Chicago, 929 W. Belmont Ave., as part of the Windy City Regional competition.

The College Improv Tournament consists of 12 regional tournaments that feed into the national championship.

Teams first compete in a preliminary round, with the winners moving on to the finals, and that winning team heads to the national championship, which will be in Chicago this year, according to the CIT website.

Representing Merely Players this year are Matt Wrbanek, Caroline Lilly, Mitch Dziewior,, Mia Morton, Gunnar Goetz and Adam Larson, with Becca Robertson and Cate Rocha as reserve members.

They will compete in the 4 p.m. preliminary round against VUDU Comedy from Valparaiso University and 45 Kings from Loyola University Chicago.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Merely Players Improv Comedy was founded in 1993 and regularly performs for the Carthage community as well as the general public, and will be performing a free show on campus in February.

