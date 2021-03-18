Carthage music students performing recitals

Carthage College’s spring semester music performances continue with student recitals.
“While Carthage has had to adapt to COVID-19 and other challenging circumstances, students are still hard at work perfecting their musical understanding,” Carthage music faculty said.
The shows are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recitals for free online via Carthage’s live streams:
Vocalists Isabelle Esquivel and Katrina Seabright are performing their recital, “Duo Donne,” at 8 tonight (March 18) in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
The program includes a duet from Jacques Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” and also feature various French mélodies by Gabriel Fauré and Claude Debussy, various German Lieder and Italian songs by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gioachino Rossini.
Esquivel will also perform songs from various musical theater productions, including “Someone Like You” from “Jekyll and Hyde.” Seabright will perform a jazz set with music from Cole Porter. Professor Greg Berg and Carthage student Ryan Boren will accompany the vocalists.
Vocalist Sarah Jenkins will perform her senior recital, “A Grand Affair,” at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 20), in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
She will open “A Grand Affair” with various German Lieder by Clara Schumann. She will also perform Samuel Barber’s “Four Songs.” The recital will also feature various arias, including “Smanie Implacablili” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Cosi fan Tutte” and “Sposa son disprezzata” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “Bajazet.”
Rounding out the recital are various French songs by Claude Debussy, including “Les Cloches” from “Deux Romances” and “Clar de lune” from “Fêtes Galantes.” Professor Melissa Cardamone will accompany Jenkins.
Vocalist Elizabeth Weiland will perform her recital, “Love that Moves the Sun and Other Stars,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (March 20) in A.F. Siebert Chapel, featuring selections from Hugo Wolf’s Mörike Lieder song cycle. She will also perform selections from French composer André Caplet.
Rounding out her recital are various Great American Songbook standards that were performed by Ella Fitzgerald. Cardamone will accompany Weiland.
For a link to the live streams of these performances, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/