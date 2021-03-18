Carthage music students performing recitals

Carthage College’s spring semester music performances continue with student recitals.

“While Carthage has had to adapt to COVID-19 and other challenging circumstances, students are still hard at work perfecting their musical understanding,” Carthage music faculty said.

The shows are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recitals for free online via Carthage’s live streams:

Vocalists Isabelle Esquivel and Katrina Seabright are performing their recital, “Duo Donne,” at 8 tonight (March 18) in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

The program includes a duet from Jacques Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” and also feature various French mélodies by Gabriel Fauré and Claude Debussy, various German Lieder and Italian songs by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gioachino Rossini.

Esquivel will also perform songs from various musical theater productions, including “Someone Like You” from “Jekyll and Hyde.” Seabright will perform a jazz set with music from Cole Porter. Professor Greg Berg and Carthage student Ryan Boren will accompany the vocalists.