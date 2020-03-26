Carthage nursing program donates supplies, equipment

Carthage College’s Nursing Department has donated hundreds of medical supplies and equipment to area healthcare facilities amid a critical need for the items during the COVID-19 outbreak, the college said today..
Donations were sent to the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee.
“The nursing department at Carthage has always held a long-standing desire to give back to the community it serves,” says Frank Hicks, director. “It is an honor for us to be able to provide these necessary, needed, and important items to help protect the health care workers of Southeastern Wisconsin.”
Donations included face masks, face masks with face shields, isolation gowns, sterile gloves, and Nitrile gloves, the college said.
