Carthage, Parkside contribute $72,000 to fund free teacher education college credits

In an effort to offer the Educators Rising program free to students, Carthage College and UW-Parkside contributed about $72,000 in total funding.

Carthage applied for a grant in the amount of $35,800 that was awarded by the Siebert Lutheran Foundation of Milwaukee for the pilot program, according to Carolynn Friesch, Carthage’s director of foundation and corporate relations.

Through a collaboration between the university and Kenosha Unified School District, high school students for the last three years have participated in Parkside’s Access to College Credit program, allowing them to receive credit for college courses while still in high school, but at a reduced cost, according to Peggy James, Parkside’s Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies.

Under the college credit program, high school students would pay just under $100 per credit at Parkside, according to James. Regular undergraduate resident tuition for the 2021 spring semester is $310.16 per credit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who apply to the Educators Rising program at Parkside would be in the concurrent enrollment program, however, the university is underwriting $36,000 to match Carthage’s grant to offer the courses for free.