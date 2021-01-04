Carthage, Parkside contribute $72,000 to fund free teacher education college credits

In an effort to offer the Educators Rising program free to students, Carthage College and UW-Parkside contributed about $72,000 in total funding.
Carthage applied for a grant in the amount of $35,800 that was awarded by the Siebert Lutheran Foundation of Milwaukee for the pilot program, according to Carolynn Friesch, Carthage’s director of foundation and corporate relations.
Through a collaboration between the university and Kenosha Unified School District, high school students for the last three years have participated in Parkside’s Access to College Credit program, allowing them to receive credit for college courses while still in high school, but at a reduced cost, according to Peggy James, Parkside’s Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies.
Under the college credit program, high school students would pay just under $100 per credit at Parkside, according to James. Regular undergraduate resident tuition for the 2021 spring semester is $310.16 per credit.
Students who apply to the Educators Rising program at Parkside would be in the concurrent enrollment program, however, the university is underwriting $36,000 to match Carthage’s grant to offer the courses for free.
“We’re offering this program under PACC…so we can start the educator prep pathway off and give (students) a boost,” she said.
Friesch said both Carthage President John Swallow and Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford have been “very supportive” of opportunities for local students.
“This provides students with an opportunity to get to learn what the requirements are, what the rigor is from the two institutions and it sets them on the track to be future educators in our area,” she said. “I know that’s something that we all want and agree on and would be proud for all of us to stand behind.”
Fave 5: Reporter Terry Flores shares her favorite stories of 2020
I would say 2020 is my least favorite year of all time, even for stories. Nonetheless, I chose from among hundreds hoping to strike a balance between people who did the little things to make us smile and the issues that have simmered for decades in a cauldron that finally reached the boiling point.
Amid the death of George Floyd, a new generation of activists revealed themselves in Kenosha and with this their call to defund police, unafraid and angry at the systemic racism that continues to brew. They got the attention of seasoned activists, energized once again to have those discussions, and of local elected officials who are finally paying attention.
Seeing Kenosha burning in all directions during the riots that followed Jacob Blake’s shooting left many speechless. Me included. I chose this story more for how it unfolded not in words, but in pictures. That night left an indelible mark. Aside from the memory of the Danish Brotherhood exploding before me, I still have scars on my knees, elbows and knuckles from taking the photos.
Speaking of photos, retired police Sgt. Cindy Frederickson had a talent for photography that I never really knew of until her death this year. While she put away the worst of criminals, her friends told me she chose to train her lens on the beauty of Kenosha, its landscapes and its people.
Thanks to our photographer Sean Krajacic, I had the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving morning at work by the lake to tell the tale of the late Terri McAuliffe’s once secret holiday gift to the community. Her husband Steve recalled how his wife decorated a tree along Kennedy Drive with Christmas ornaments to prank him. That prank turned into an annual tradition that McAuliffe and his daughter, Katie, will continue in her honor.
Early in the year, Michael Serpe, the long-time Pleasant Village Board member retired from elected office after more than three decades and reflected on the development of this sleepy agrarian community into a bustling 21st Century village. Being a gardener, however, I liked hearing about how he’d have more time to tend to his vegetables and to pay attention to his daughter’s friendly, but vocal Goldendoodle. I can still feel Sadie’s tail whacking at my knee.
A tree on Kennedy Drive has sprouted its annual assortment of festive ornaments again.
WATCH NOW: Authorities respond to multiple fires, vandalism and looting as Kenosha reels from Blake shooting
Rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha on Monday night, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses thro…
As a law enforcement officer handling sensitive crimes, Cindy Fredericksen put away the worst of criminals. But her heart was always looking t…
In the wake of hundreds of protests that have brought the issues of police brutality and systemic racism to the fore, the cry for law enforcem…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Michael Serpe loves what the future holds for the community he has lived in since the mid-1970s, watching what was once an …