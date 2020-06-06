Carthage professor at forefront of latest Tyrannosaurus Rex discovery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new study led by Carthage College paleontologist Dr. Thomas D. Carr finds that size and weight don’t determine the age of Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Evolutionary change often comes about by changing growth,” Carr said. “We can now compare this high-resolution growth series for T. rex with other tyrannosaurs to see how growth was pulled from one direction to another, resulting in new species.”

Over the course of the study, Carr analyzed 1,850 features resulting in the most complete growth series ever obtained for the iconic beast. The study included 31 specimens, from pint-sized juveniles to multi-ton adults.

The most significant outcome show big and heavy doesn’t mean old; size and mass turn out to be poor evidence for estimating age among adult T. rex. For example, Scotty, the largest and heaviest T. rex, was found to be a youngster among adults.

“The scariest result is that the trademark powerful skull and teeth of T. rex grew in by the time it was only half-sized, around 15 years old,” Carr said. “The monstrous killing equipment that we associate with T. rex was in play before it reached its mammoth size, which made subadults as dangerous as full-sized adults.”