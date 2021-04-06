Carthage receives $150,000 grant to grow urban teacher prep program

Carthage College has received a $150,000 grant from the William & Sheila Konar Foundation to grow its Urban Teacher Prep Program.
The program is designed to expand the pool of educators who are equipped and committed to teaching in urban elementary schools.
“The Urban Teacher Preparation Program provides teacher candidates with authentic experiences in urban schools and classroom settings,” said program director Michele Hancock. “This allows them to develop meaningful relationships with mentor teachers and the school community over an extended period of time, thereby fostering confidence in our teacher candidates that they can and will become effective urban educators.
The grant provides funding to support student recruitment, research data collection, programmatic activities, professional development stipends for expert urban educators and community engagement.
“Carthage’s distinctive Urban Teacher Preparation Program sets itself apart from other education programs by immersing students in the unique and complex work of an experienced urban educator for the entire duration of their undergraduate study,” said Marilynn Patterson-Grant, Pre-K to 12 program director at the William & Sheila Konar Foundation.
The foundation’s mission is to improve lives by promoting educational opportunities, access to health care and a more tolerant civil society.
Richard Wytonick, principal of Knapp Elementary School in Racine said he believes so strongly in Carthage’s program that he promises to automatically grant an interview to any graduate who applies for an open position at a school he is leading.
“As an urban educator for my entire career, I have often wondered why colleges weren’t doing a better job of preparing students to teach in urban education,” Wytonick said.
The Carthage Urban Teacher Preparation program will use the grant funds to expand programming and research over the course of the next three years. It will include a variety of activities to increase the number of teacher candidates and expert urban educators; expanding and strengthening external partnerships nationally; Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) certification for teacher candidates; and launching the Institute of Urban Education-Urban by Choice: Pipeline to College summer college preparation program for middle and high school students who want to pursue teaching careers.
In addition to the grant, Carthage will receive an additional $5,000 from the Konar Foundation to fund an emergency aid scholarship for seniors in the education program who experience hardship during their student teaching semester.
To read more about Carthage’s Urban Teacher Preparation Program, go to carthage.edu/education/urban-teacher-preparation-program.