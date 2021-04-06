Carthage receives $150,000 grant to grow urban teacher prep program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Wytonick, principal of Knapp Elementary School in Racine said he believes so strongly in Carthage’s program that he promises to automatically grant an interview to any graduate who applies for an open position at a school he is leading.

“As an urban educator for my entire career, I have often wondered why colleges weren’t doing a better job of preparing students to teach in urban education,” Wytonick said.

The Carthage Urban Teacher Preparation program will use the grant funds to expand programming and research over the course of the next three years. It will include a variety of activities to increase the number of teacher candidates and expert urban educators; expanding and strengthening external partnerships nationally; Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) certification for teacher candidates; and launching the Institute of Urban Education-Urban by Choice: Pipeline to College summer college preparation program for middle and high school students who want to pursue teaching careers.

In addition to the grant, Carthage will receive an additional $5,000 from the Konar Foundation to fund an emergency aid scholarship for seniors in the education program who experience hardship during their student teaching semester.