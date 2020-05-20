Carthage sets plans for Saturday virtual commencement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage College will celebrate the class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

President John Swallow, Faculty Speaker Greg Barron, and Distinguished Senior Kamren Smith will deliver remarks as part of a series of pre-recorded speeches.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate, in this fine virtual fashion, the Carthage Class of 2020,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “They’ve shown themselves capable of persevering under pressure, of completing the game when the rules change, of keeping the show going on, no matter what. This virtual Commencement is just the same, even as we also look forward to an in-person ceremony once we return on campus.”

The ceremony will honor 623 graduates who have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree, and feature a slideshow listing each graduate’s name.

Plans for the traditional in-person commencement were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carthage will determine a date for an in-person ceremony once it is safe to hold large events on campus again.

Saturday’s Commencement ceremony will be available to view beginning at 11 a.m.