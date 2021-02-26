Carthage students fly NASA-sponsored experiments

The experiments were built on campus and preliminary testing conducted through computers. But, to simulate the real thing they had to be tested in an environment simulating that of space travel: zero gravity.

Zero G tests

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In November, Crosby, the students and the two experiments traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to fly on an aircraft capable of flying zero-gravity maneuvers, a retro-fitted Boeing 727.

During their weeklong sojourn, four of the six students went up on each flight. Peterson participated in three flights and Crosby went along on two.

Michelle Peters, director and supervisor of Inflight at Zero-G, the company that operated the zero-gravity flights, also attended the Zoom interview, and outlined the research team’s experience.

Each flight consisted of specially trained pilots producing zero-gravity parabolas creating hyper-gravity and weightlessness, and the gravity felt on Mars and the moon. During the course of 30 maneuvers, pilots produced gravity conditions as those on the moon and Mars, Peters, said.

The equipment for the Carthage experiments was bolted to the floor of the craft but the students were untethered so they could move about to adjust equipment as needed.