Carthage students win prize honoring top collegiate inventors

Five Carthage College undergraduates won the prestigious $10,000 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize for their work on Modal Propellant Gauging, a real-time technology that measures fuel in space.

The Lemelson-MIT Student Prize is a nationwide search for the most inventive college students. This year, physics majors Celestine Ananda ’20, Nicholas Bartel ’20, Bennett Bartel ’21, Taylor Peterson ’21, and Cassandra Bossong ’21 won the “Move It” undergraduate category that recognizes technology-based inventions that involve transportation or mobility.

“Winning this award is really something special, especially being from a small liberal arts school from Kenosha,” said Bossong. “We competed nationally with schools like Harvard, MIT, Yale, and so on, but we beat the odds and I am excited to see what the future holds for both the Modal Propellant Gauging (MPG) technology and the team.”

Carthage’s MPG invention provides accurate, real-time fuel gauging for aircraft, spacecraft, tankers, and other vessels carrying sloshing liquid fuel, expanding on the original method used for spacecraft developed by their faculty advisor Kevin Crosby and colleagues at NASA. MPG uses the well-established technique of modal analysis, which uses acoustic vibration and sensors as a form of measurement.