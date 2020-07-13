Carthage, technical colleges enter into agreement

Students seeking to transfer credits from any of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges to Carthage will have a much easier time thanks to an agreement signed last month.
Carthage is one of the state’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities to participate in the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities-Wisconsin Technical College System Course Credit Transfer Agreement, according to a press release issued Thursday.
“Carthage College is thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the WTC System,” said Abigail Hanna, vice president for administrative planning and innovation and chief organizational development officer.
“We believe this comprehensive agreement is a positive step forward in making sure our transfer students move seamlessly into a four-year program by removing barriers to they may efficiently obtain their bachelor’s degree.”
More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology and speech, the release states. Specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Carthage, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years.
Technical college students must also meet Carthage’s admissions requirements.
“Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” WAICU President Dr. Rolf Wegenke said.
“Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy.”
WTCS President Dr. Morna K. Foy agreed.
“Wisconsin’s private colleges and universities have long been leaders in recognizing the rigor of a technical college education and the value of creating transfer opportunities for our students,” she said. “This agreement sets a strong foundation for the future by allowing all of our institutions, in both sectors, to make lifelong learning opportunities even clearer for students.”
