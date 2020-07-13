Carthage, technical colleges enter into agreement

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students seeking to transfer credits from any of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges to Carthage will have a much easier time thanks to an agreement signed last month.

Carthage is one of the state’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities to participate in the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities-Wisconsin Technical College System Course Credit Transfer Agreement, according to a press release issued Thursday.

“Carthage College is thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the WTC System,” said Abigail Hanna, vice president for administrative planning and innovation and chief organizational development officer.

“We believe this comprehensive agreement is a positive step forward in making sure our transfer students move seamlessly into a four-year program by removing barriers to they may efficiently obtain their bachelor’s degree.”

More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology and speech, the release states. Specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Carthage, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years.