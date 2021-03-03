Carthage to launch competitive esports program

Carthage College has announced this week that is has adopted esports as a varsity sport and will begin competing this fall.

The popularity of esports, the official term for competitive video gaming, has surged in recent years. Through the first two months of 2021, more than 500 applicants for admission to Carthage expressed an interest in it.

Esports becomes the first coed varsity sport at Carthage and the 28th overall for the Firebirds — the school’s newly adopted team name.

The team is expected to compete on a limited basis in 2021-22 before increasing its schedule the following year.

“As one of the few small colleges in the region with an esports program, we’re eager to tap into the groundswell that’s feeding a billion-dollar global industry,” Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a news release. “It’s a huge new opportunity we can offer as we recruit future Carthage student-athletes.”

The athletic department has already opened the search for an esports program director. Roughly 40 percent of Wisconsin’s registered high school esports teams are located within an hour’s drive of the campus.

About one-third of the college’s undergraduate population competes in NCAA Division III athletics.