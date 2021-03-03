Carthage to launch competitive esports program

Carthage College has announced this week that is has adopted esports as a varsity sport and will begin competing this fall.
The popularity of esports, the official term for competitive video gaming, has surged in recent years. Through the first two months of 2021, more than 500 applicants for admission to Carthage expressed an interest in it.
Esports becomes the first coed varsity sport at Carthage and the 28th overall for the Firebirds — the school’s newly adopted team name.
The team is expected to compete on a limited basis in 2021-22 before increasing its schedule the following year.
“As one of the few small colleges in the region with an esports program, we’re eager to tap into the groundswell that’s feeding a billion-dollar global industry,” Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a news release. “It’s a huge new opportunity we can offer as we recruit future Carthage student-athletes.”
The athletic department has already opened the search for an esports program director. Roughly 40 percent of Wisconsin’s registered high school esports teams are located within an hour’s drive of the campus.
About one-third of the college’s undergraduate population competes in NCAA Division III athletics.
The NCAA doesn’t yet sanction esports, so Carthage plans to join the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), which is the only governing body for varsity college programs in North America.
Formed in fall 2019, a college-wide Esports Task Force consulted with industry experts and peer programs to develop the plan. Carthage sophomore Jordan Ball, who specialized in the game Overwatch as a senior on his Wilmot Union High School team, took a lead role in the process.
“Bringing esports to Carthage allows people who share my simple hobby to use it for something more and to represent our college at the state and potentially national levels," Ball said.
Practice, competition studio
A space in the Todd Wehr Center will be converted to a gaming studio for practices and competitions. Carthage is raising funds to help cover the cost of renovations and hopes to secure corporate sponsors.
The coming renovations will also set aside classroom space for related courses.
“The benefits of an esports program extend well beyond the athletic department,” said Abigail Hanna, vice president for administrative planning and innovation. “Besides further diversifying Carthage’s menu of extracurricular activities, we’re confident it will build new bridges to academic offerings.”
For example, faculty members expect students who pursue the college’s new undergraduate minor in game development — and computer science majors who add the optional concentration in it — to consult with team members when creating and refining original games.
“No technology should be developed in a vacuum,” said Carthage computer science professor Perry Kivolowitz, co-creator of the game development program. “As experts in game design and playability, the student-athletes in our esports program can offer valuable input in the development of user-centric technology.”
The varsity sport’s launch also comes on the heels of Carthage’s first graduate course in Esports. Part of a new master’s degree track in sports management, it analyzes the business side of the rapidly expanding industry.
The course is taught by esports team founder Paul Gagliardi, whose Team FiRE competes professionally in the game Apex Legends.
“Our students were really passionate throughout the class, and they really took to heart the lessons from such a disruptive force in the sports industry,” said management and marketing professor Greg Barron, who directs the Master of Science program in business.