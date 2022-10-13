Carthage Trio performing Oct. 17

KENOSHA — The Carthage Trio will perform 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the college's A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The Carthage Trio performs "works in the standard canon as well as the works of composers that have not been featured in the concert hall," according to Carthage officials.

The trio is made up of Carthage faculty members Deborah Masloski on piano, Charlene Kluegel on violin and Peter J. Thomas on cello.

The trio will be joined by guest artist Josef Fischer on the viola.

Masloski has appeared in concert "with leading artists across the country and is a sought-after collaborator," Carthage officials said. "She has won competitions both here and abroad and has appeared as a soloist with orchestras including the Chicago Civic Orchestra, New Mexico Symphony, Colorado Springs Orchestra, and the UNC Symphony."

As a chamber musician, she collaborates with members of the Orquesta Filarmónica, Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony.

Violinist Kluegel "is known for her versatile artistry that transcends the traditional boundaries of classical music genres and is hailed for her unsentimental verve, musical feeling and great technical skill."

She has performed in venues including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Banff Centre, Chicago Symphony Hall, Orchestra Hall Detroit, the Ravinia Festival and the Music Center at Strathmore.

Cello player Thomas has been a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra since 2008 and "has performed around the world as a multi-genre soloist, clinician, educator and chamber musician."

He is also the co-founder of MusiConnect, described as "a community-building music series that safely brought people together during the COVID-19 pandemic."

He was also "the electric cellist of the award-winning classical crossover indie-rock band I’m Not A Pilot, which toured extensively across the Midwest at colleges, performing art centers, music festivals and in educational collaboration concerts with high school orchestras from 2009-2016."

Guest artist Fischer has held principal positions in orchestras including the Aspen Opera Orchestra, Peabody Symphony, Hot Springs Symphony, and the Ekland Opera Orchestra. He has performed in venues across the nation, including Carnegie Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required. For more information, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There will also be a free livestream available for viewing the concert from home. Go to carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/ for the livestream.

Voice recital

Also at Carthage, student Austin Zepeda will perform his senior voice recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Professor Greg Berg will accompany him on piano throughout his performance.

Zepeda will start his recital with “Linden Lea” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, followed by Ira and George Gershwin’s “’S Wonderful.”

He will also perform “I’ll Sail Upon the Dog Star” by Henry Purcell, “Miracle of Miracles” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Danza Danza” by Francesco Durante, “Sento Nel Core” by Alessandro Scarlatti, “Bel Piacere” from “Agrippina,” and “An Die Musik” by Franz Schubert.

He finishes with “Sorrow, Stay” by John Dowland and “I’m Here” from “The Color Purple.”

The concert is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required. There will also be a free livestream available for viewing the concert from home. Go to carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/ for the livestream.